Openwork ups recruitment focus as sales head gets new role

Advice network Openwork is looking to focus more on adviser recruitment and its academy programme as it reassigns its protection sales head Claire Limon into a new role.

Limon will become head of recruitment and development at Openwork, moving across from her role as head of national sales at Owl Financial, Openwork’s protection-only business.

Limon, who joined Owl Financial in August 2017, will be charged with growing adviser numbers both through recruitment, and training and development of new planners.

She will oversee the Openwork Academy, which is set up for second-career movers with no significant financial services experience to become pensions and investment advisers.

Limon was formerly retail director for Countrywide and head of insurance at Halifax Bank of Scotland.

Openwork wealth and platform director Mike Morrow says: “As we enter 2019, the continued expansion and development of our financial advice provision across the country remains a crucial strategic objective. Claire’s leadership, appetite for innovation and tremendous industry expertise will be instrumental as we look to leverage the full breadth of our capabilities across the network, and ultimately deliver to the needs of our clients.”