Openwork ups recruitment focus as sales head gets new role

People in front of a bright keyhole openingAdvice network Openwork is looking to focus more on adviser recruitment and its academy programme as it reassigns its protection sales head Claire Limon into a new role.

Limon will become head of recruitment and development at Openwork, moving across from her role as head of national sales at Owl Financial, Openwork’s protection-only business.

Limon, who joined Owl Financial in August 2017, will be charged with growing adviser numbers both through recruitment, and training and development of new planners.

She will oversee  the Openwork Academy, which is set up for second-career movers with no significant financial services experience to become pensions and investment advisers.

Limon was formerly retail director for Countrywide and head of insurance at Halifax Bank of Scotland.

Openwork wealth and platform director Mike Morrow says: “As we enter 2019, the continued expansion and development of our financial advice provision across the country remains a crucial strategic objective. Claire’s leadership, appetite for innovation and tremendous industry expertise will be instrumental as we look to leverage the full breadth of our capabilities across the network, and ultimately deliver to the needs of our clients.”

DFM buys stake in national IFA Continuum

Marlborough Holdings Group has acquired a 19.9 per cent stake in a national IFA Continuum Financial Services for an undisclosed sum. Continuum said the Marlborough Holdings Group’s company – Marlborough Investment Management – that provides discretionary fund management services, will collaborate with the IFA to “further support their strong business growth plans”. Continuum Financial Services […]

Standard Life scheme to pay member £20k over transfer delay

Trustees of the Standard Life Staff Pension Scheme must pay a member nearly £20,000 for the investment losses resulting from a delayed transfer. In the upheld Pensions Ombudsman ruling, Mr L complains he was given misleading information regarding his statutory right to transfer and he lost money. Mr L is a current employee of Standard […]
MPs launch probe into contingent charging

The work and pensions select committee has launched an inquiry into the way financial advice is charged for on defined benefit transfers. This probe follows a previous inquiry into freedom and choice where the committee says it received worrying evidence about the financial advice given to members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. Here the […]

Buxton steps down as Merian chief

Richard Buxton has decided to step down from the role of chief executive of Merian Global Investors. Mark Gregory will replace him, subject regulatory approval. Buxton will remain as head of UK equities and manager of the Merian UK Alpha fund. He will step down from the business’s executive committee after a handover of responsibilities, but […]

The best of both worlds

Business Development Manager Kim Nelson and Lead MPS Manager Steven Rooke discuss the direction of traffic towards investment solutions in the adviser market and the increased use of models as a complete client investment solution in an adviser’s business. They then discuss the active/passive debate, looking at both the history, investment process and implementation considerations […]

Tim Sargisson: Why chartered status matters less than your culture

Last month, Wingate Financial Planning director Alistair Cunningham wrote an article in Money Marketing arguing that chartered status had been cheapened, citing high-profile incidents of chartered financial planners involved in poor advice as one reason why. For the record, Sandringham is not currently chartered. The question for us and other non-chartered firms remains whether there […]

Connaught investors to get final compensation this month

The remaining redress payments to be handed out to investors who lost money after the 2012 collapse of the Connaught Income Fund will be finalised this month. Money Marketing understands administrators Duff & Phelps have now processed the majority of the refunds. A joint communication to investors last September said investors would start to receive […]

FSCS ups British Steel compensation offer

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme says it will change the way claims against British Steel IFA Active Wealth will be calculated for reasons of fairness. In an update today, the lifeboat fund says the change is to ensure full and fair compensation for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. The development follows meetings […]

