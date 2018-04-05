Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Openwork renews deal with Newcastle Financial Advisers

By

Openwork has renewed a tie-up with Newcastle Financial Advisers for a further five years.

Openwork, then called Zurich Advice Network, joined with Newcastle Financial Advisers, a subsidiary of Newcastle Building Society, in 2003.

It then extended the contract in 2013.

Newcastle Financial Advisers currently has 26 advisers. According to Openwork, it has been the network’s largest investment enterprise since Openwork was formed in 2005.

Openwork launches two new funds for adviser network

Openwork chief executive Mark Duckworth says: “Newcastle Financial Advisers has been with Openwork from the very beginning and has been incredibly successful at transitioning to a fee-based model. We are extremely pleased the team has endorsed Openwork’s position and strategy by extending its relationship with us for a further five years.”

Newcastle Building Society chief executive, Andrew Haigh says: “We have very ambitious plans for the future and believe that Openwork is well placed to support Newcastle Financial Advisers’ evolving requirements in the years ahead, as we maintain our valued high street presence and seek to improve the accessibility of financial advice.”

Recommended

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

Openwork encourages mortgage advisers to widen scope

Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to restricted advisers with a new study programme. The programme, Route to Wealth, is designed to encourage more mortgage advisers to move into pensions and investments. Route to Wealth will be a two-year structured training programme, with all costs paid back by Openwork. Openwork mortgage director John Cupis says: […]

1

Openwork rivals SJP after adviser numbers increase

IFA network Openwork has passed the 3,500 adviser mark. The 3,521 total is an increase of 17 per cent on the same time last year, and adviser numbers were up in both Openwork and protection only subsidiary Owl Financial. Openwork is the latest large network to report a significant increase in adviser numbers. The network […]

Openwork in-house fund range reaches £5bn

Openwork’s fund range Omnis Investments now has £5bn in funds under management. Omnis, which is only available to Openwork Advisers, is currently managed by companies including Baillie Gifford, Jupiter, Schroders and Woodford Investment Management. It includes 10 single strategy funds. Openwork marketing director Philip Martin says: “Reaching this milestone is testament to the power of […]

Pension - thumbnail

David Cameron appoints former adviser to Tony Blair as new pensions minister

Following a cabinet reshuffle in light of last week’s general election, David Cameron has announced that Ros Altmann will be replacing Steve Webb as pensions minister. As the industry works with one of the largest reforms to the sector in almost a century, the former adviser to Tony Blair has been tasked with ensuring that the pensions revolution does not stray off track.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

L&G committee criticises lack of action on high legacy charges

Legal & General has received a positive report from its independent governance committee, but concerns remain over how long it is taking to rectify high charges in legacy products. While the committee, which includes former Investment Association chief executive Daniel Godfrey, ruled that overall most members are offered good value for money, excessive costs for […]

Comments

    Leave a comment