Openwork-owned asset manager launches new funds

Openwork’s asset management arm, Omnis Investments, is launching nine new funds and appointing four new investment managers.

The new funds are launching with the aim to deliver “increased diversification” and asset class specialisation.

RWC Partners, Hermes Investment Management, AXA Investment Managers and Fulcrum Asset Management have been appointed to manage the new funds.

RWC will manage the Omnis European Equity Opportunities fund; Hermes the Omnis Absolute Return fund; AXA the Omnis Short Dated Bond fund; and Fulcrum the Omnis Diversified Returns fund.

Having undergone a scheme of arrangement over the weekend, Omnis has now opened the nine new funds and closed four older funds. Monies from older funds were transferred into nine new funds.

Jupiter, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price will continue to manage funds for Omnis as well as the four additional managers. The funds that have been closed include the Omnis US Equity fund, Omnis Emerging Market Equity fund, Omnis European Equity fund and the Omnis Alternative Strategies fund.

Openwork’s wealth and platform director Mike Morrow says: “Our investment philosophy is always to provide high quality investment solutions, which strive to achieve the results that Openwork clients expect from their investment over time. We are delighted to announce the launch of nine new funds and the appointment of four of the best investment managers in the industry, providing investors with further diversification and giving them more choice with their investments.

“The investment managers were chosen following an exacting selection process and having reviewed several asset managers. The ones selected are all respected houses and fund managers whose corproate cultures and styles complement Omnis.”