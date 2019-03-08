Openwork looks to bolster female adviser ranks

Advice network Openwork has said it is looking to bolster its female financial planner ranks further on the back of improvements in the last few years.

The firm says latest statistics show the number of female advisers has grown from 22 per cent across the network of around 3,000 advisers in 2014 to around 30 per cent at the end of 2018 – helped by a 40 per cent female intake over the last two rounds of its academy programme.

Estimates of the proportion of female advisers in the profession range from around 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

Openwork says it is renewing its commitment to ensuring a pipeline of future female leaders after achieving a 30 per cent split in its executive management team, introducing a new maternity policy, and reviewing its recruitment and internal promotion practices.

Openwork chief executive Mark Duckworth says: “International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to review progress so far and commit to maintain the drive to further enhance female representation across the business.

“The financial services industry needs to do more to promote gender equality. Over the next few years Openwork will strive to increase the numbers of female advisers across our network, with financial advice offering excellent career prospects. I am proud of what Openwork has achieved for female diversity but there is much more that we will be doing over the next few months and years.”