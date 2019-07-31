Openwork boosts headcount with poaches from Quilter and Blackrock

Advice network and consolidator Openwork has poached two executives from rival firms as it looks to expand its wealth channel team.

Quilter wealth relationship management team leader Abbie Gibson will join Openwork as head of wealth advice and sales processes.

The network has also recruited former BlackRock vice president of product marketing, Alison Bruford, for the role of head of channel marketing.

Bruford will be responsible for developing Openwork’s wealth proposition marketing strategy, having formerly held a variety of roles with Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, Invesco, and Pictet Asset Management.

Openwork wealth and platform director Mike Morrow says: “We are moving forward and enhancing our capabilities and support to our advisers are carefully considering the changes.

“The two new appointments bring fresh ideas and innovation to our wealth team and their combined experience and diverse skill sets will be an asset to the advisers across out network.”

The network’s current manager of business transition and practice productivity teams, Mike Gummerson will also retire at the end of the year.