Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs

By

Openwork aims to convert more mortgage advisers to IFAs with a new study programme.

The programme, Route to Wealth, is designed to encourage more mortgage advisers to move into pensions and investments.

Route to Wealth will be a two-year structured training programme, with all costs paid back by Openwork.

Openwork mortgage director John Cupis says: “Over the next 15 to 20 years we are entering an unprecedented period of demand for advice for mortgage and pensions, as customers retire with questions about new pensions freedoms and how to manage their housing equity.

“Whether it is planning for inheritance tax, optimising tax free savings allowances, managing an interest-only mortgage, planning to transfer wealth to children or grandchildren, the decisions regarding how to retire will become increasingly complex requiring high quality advice.”

