Openwork adds “record” number of mortgage firms and advisers

Openwork added a “record” number of mortgage firms and advisers to its network in 2018, the business has announced.

In total, 508 mortgage advisers joined the network last year, raising the total number of advisers to 3,885, Openwork says.

Earlier this month, the advice network announced its own lifetime mortgage product, which is available through a pilot scheme. The product is designed to work with the financial planning and tax efficiency schemes granted by pension freedoms.

Openwork mortgage director John Cupis says: “These historic results are testament to our strong proposition and support for firms wanting to grow or diversify their client offering.

“We established ‘Route to Wealth’ as a bespoke upskilling programme last year for mortgage firms wanting to broaden into pensions and investments. It is available to new firms and some have taken it up within a few months of joining.”

The network’s recruitment and growth director for mortgages and protection Stephen Wildgoose adds: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved in the past 12 months.

“It signifies a strong endorsement from advisers who choose to develop their careers with Openwork.

“We are increasingly recognised in the industry for being a profitable, growing, supportive and positive partner, providing outstanding services for professional advisers in the UK.”