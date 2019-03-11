Money Marketing
Openwork Academy welcomes eight new advisers

By

Studying-Student-Education-University-Uniball-Pen-700.jpgOpenwork has hired the first graduates from its Academy in what it believes to be further increasing access to advice in response to growing demand.

The advice network has welcomed eight candidates ranging in age between 25 and 47 after they completed the programme, and plans to increase investment in the Academy this year, which it says will underline its “commitment to rapidly growing its number of advisers to enable more people to have access to financial advice”.

The new candidates are mainly career-changers with experience across sectors including education, the armed forces and hospitality.

The average age is 29 and 39 per cent are women. The percentage of new female recruits is a nod to its plans to further bolster its female planner ranks.

Last week, the firm said latest statistics show the number of female advisers had grown from 22 per cent to around 30 per cent at the end of 2018, helped by the female intake over the last two rounds of its programme.

FCA confirms FOS compensation limit hike

Openwork director of learning and acquisition Claire Limon says: “[The new recruits] represent the next generation of advisers who will go on to help more people around the UK access expert financial advice and wealth management services; creating and protecting wealth for themselves and their families.

“We are passionate about attracting a diverse talent pool, and the Academy welcomes people from all walks of life to pursue a career in financial advice. The mix of people and the past career experience of the latest graduates is a glowing example of this.”

Since its foundation in 2014, the Openwork Academy programme has trained and qualified more than 150 advisers, while Openwork currently has more than 3,900 advisers operating across the UK.

