Two IFAs refer business to restricted orphan client accumulator

London-based Onvestor, the appointed representative of Basi & Basi, has added two adviser firms to its referral service launched earlier this year.

Shropshire-based Midland Financial Advisers and Assured Financial Planning in Harrogate now both have the ability to refer their clients who they consider are no longer viable to support while ensuring they continue to have access to an advised service.

Onvestor already has 65 firms using the service and works with advisers across the UK to acquire less-profitable clients and help with ongoing restricted advice on pensions, investments, mortgages and protection.

Firms who have joined the service also have a revenue share agreement with Onvestor which secures future income and addresses regulatory concerns.

Onvestor founder Michael Basi says the firms are “welcome additions” to the service. “To date, we have seen a hugely promising take up of the service from advisers of all sizes. We maintain a strong commitment to individual clients and are keen to guarantee they continue to receive appropriate advice and support.”