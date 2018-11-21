Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Two IFAs refer business to restricted orphan client accumulator

By

London-based Onvestor, the appointed representative of Basi & Basi, has added two adviser firms to its referral service launched earlier this year.

Shropshire-based Midland Financial Advisers and Assured Financial Planning in Harrogate now both have the ability to refer their clients who they consider are no longer viable to support while ensuring they continue to have access to an advised service.

Onvestor already has 65 firms using the service and works with advisers across the UK to acquire less-profitable clients and help with ongoing restricted advice on pensions, investments, mortgages and protection.

Firms who have joined the service also have a revenue share agreement with Onvestor which secures future income and addresses regulatory concerns.

Onvestor founder Michael Basi says the firms are “welcome additions” to the service. “To date, we have seen a hugely promising take up of the service from advisers of all sizes. We maintain a strong commitment to individual clients and are keen to guarantee they continue to receive appropriate advice and support.”

Recommended
11

FCA confirms PI policies cannot exclude FSCS

Advisers’ professional indemnity policies will no longer exclude Financial Services Compensation Scheme claims, the FCA has confirmed today. Some current PI insurance policies have excluded the FSCS as a claimant, or exclude claims where the firm provider or fund has become insolvent. Following feedback from a July consultation paper however, the regulator confirms changes to its handbook […]

Amber Rudd to return as work and pensions secretary

Former home secretary Amber Rudd is set to return to the cabinet as work and pensions secretary, according to reports. The appointment follows the departure of Esther McVey yesterday over her refusal to back the government’s draft Brexit deal. According to reports, Rudd, a remainer, was offered the job after environment secretary Michael Gove spent […]

‘How to…audit your auto-enrolment scheme compliance’

Avoid pension penalties with our auto-enrolment checklist

According to the Pensions Regulator’s annual commentary and analysis report released this month, 785 potential non-compliance cases were referred for investigation, with 23 auto-enrolment compliance notices issued. And they predict that the use of their statutory powers is only going to increase.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Charles Stanley grows advice revenue 20%

Charles Stanley has seen revenues at its financial planning division jump 20 per cent over the six months to the end of September. Results released this morning show that the discretionary fund manager and platform provider made “continued investment in the expansion of the financial planning division”, generating turnover of £3.5m compared to £2.9m for […]

High pay under fire as IA code targets executive salaries

The Investment Association has launched new guidelines for executive remuneration, following “shareholder rebellion” this AGM season. The trade body says that there is mounting frustration from investors that listed companies are not taking concerns about excessive pay packets for senior staff seriously, and has issued a new “Principles of Remuneration” document today. The IA has […]

Can passive investing meet the ESG challenge?

A growing appetite for sustainable investments is forcing fund providers to think outside the box The rising popularity of passive investing in recent years has prompted some industry figures to ask how much further its share of the market can continue to grow. Active fund manager Baillie Gifford launched a campaign for “actual” investing earlier […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com