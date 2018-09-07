Money Marketing
View more on these topics

ONS figures show number of savers at record high

By

More people than ever are now saving for retirement through occupational pension schemes.

The number of savers rose 12 per cent from £13.5 million to £15.1 million in 2016, according to Office for National Statistics data.

Active membership of defined contribution pension schemes increased to 7.7 million from 6.4 million two years ago.

The survey that tracks how much people save shows that while active membership of schemes is getting bigger, the average member contributions to schemes remains low.

Do retirement savers need national targets?

Average contributions to private sector schemes remain low at 3.4 per cent per member, split 1.2 per cent from the member and 2.1 per cent from their employer.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Nathan Long says: “The growth in pension savers shows auto-enrolment has been spectacular at changing the financial future of the nation. Attention should now shift to helping everyone gain the confidence to take control of their own retirement if they want to.

“The amount people are paying in needs to rise but will automatically go up to 8 per cent of earnings when rules change in April next year.”

Recommended

Auto enrolment – so far so good?

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager The recent report from the Pensions Policy Institute demonstrates the sheer scale of auto-enrolment so far and what we can expect in the future. We’ve pulled out the key information to save you reading the full report. Auto enrolment in numbers Sources: Pensions Policy Institute, The Future Book: Unravelling […]

Auto-enrolment image 2

Government changes to auto enrolment

Jamie Clark – Business Development Manager Proposals to change the way auto enrolment works have been published by the Department for Work and Pensions. A review group looked at auto enrolment to examine whether it’s working properly and whether it could be adjusted to get more low earners saving more into pensions. We look at […]

Warning-Sign-Yield-Slow-Stop-Danger-700x450.jpg

Pensions regulator issues nearly 30,000 notices over auto-enrolment breaches

The Pensions Regulator has issued a record number of compliance notices against employers for breaching auto-enrolment rules, according to its quarterly enforcement bulletin. An update published today says that between April and June the watchdog issued 27,219 compliance notices, which is the most in any three-month period. The bulletin also notes how several different powers […]

Sign-Signing-Letter-Contract-Business-700.jpg

Standard Life completes life arm sale to Phoenix

Phoenix Group has completed the acquisition of Standard Life Aberdeen’s Assurance limited. The final value for the deal has come in at £3.28bn, including £2.28bn in cash and a 20 per cent shareholding in Phoenix Group for SLA. SLA has has also confirmed plans for returning £1.75bn to its shareholders, £1bn to be returned through […]

probate

Where there’s a will there’s a way

In this article, Graeme Robb, Senior Technical Manager explores the limited circumstances under which the Probate Service now accepts online applications from personal applicants. Key points Certain criteria must apply England & Wales only Online functionality will continue to be developed Probate trusts can avoid the need for probate in respect of a trustee owned […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Brewin Dolphin hires another six for advice expansion

Discretionary fund manager Brewin Dolphin has continued its advice arm recruitment drive with another six hires. The appointments come from across the UK and include hires into Edingburgh, London and Belfast. Former Succession adviser Ross Belford and Edinburgh Wealth Management paraplanner Graeme Muir join in Scotland. There are also two more hires to Brewin’s London team, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com