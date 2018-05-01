Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Only human

Sara Docherty – Senior Marketing Consultant

1 in 4*. You’ve probably heard the stat – the number of people in the UK who’ll experience a mental health problem at any one time. That could be your friend, your partner, your colleague… you?

But can you honestly say a quarter of the people you know are struggling with their mental health? I can count on one hand the number of people I know who’ve openly told me they are. But I’m not questioning the statistic, simply highlighting that this is something we don’t tend to talk about. I mean, how many of us say anything much more than ‘fine’ or ‘good’ when someone asks how we are?

Recent research undertaken for Royal London reveals 64% of UK adults say they’ve suffered from feelings of stress, anxiety or depression but 35% felt uncomfortable telling their family about their symptoms1.

There’s something very British about not talking about our feelings, maintaining a stiff upper lip. While even Churchill struggled with his ‘black dog’, the ‘keep calm and carry on’ mentality has endured for decades – and portrayals that touch on his depression, most recently Darkest Hour, are thought by some to undermine his hero status.

But surely it’s a reminder that we’re all only human.  If even our world leaders have struggled with their mental health, why are we still not talking about it like we would any other illness? Only by talking about it will we finally break the stigma. That’s why initiatives like Mental Health Awareness Week are so important. From 14–20 May the Mental Health Foundation are focusing on how we can tackle stress and improve mental health problems such as anxiety and depression.

What can we do to help?

Talk to your friends, your family… your clients. Yes, the mental health conversation can sometimes be a tricky one to have – particularly with your clients – but only by talking about it as we would any other medical condition will we normalise these conversations. And by gaining a fuller picture of your client’s condition, we can offer the best terms available to them as a protection provider.

At Royal London, we offer cover to people with mental health conditions every day. In fact, mental health conditions make up our most common disclosures at application stage, again demonstrating just how commonplace they are.  We treat every case individually to ensure the best outcomes for your clients. More often than not, we’re able to offer standard rates. And often no medical evidence is required – we’d much rather pick up the phone and speak to you or your client to understand a medical history, than draw out the process asking for evidence.

It’s so important that we don’t shy away from talking about mental health – whether it’s in a personal or a professional context, the more we open up and talk about these things, the more chance we have of ending the stigma for good.

* Mind.org.uk, statistics and facts about mental health, January 2018

1 Figures from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2103 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28 and 29 September 2017. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).

Recommended

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg
7

Pru adviser under fire over transfer value confusion

Prudential must compensate a customer whose transfer value was significantly reduced after a meeting with an in-house adviser. According to a Financial Ombudsman Service decision, the customer, called Mr L, was told on 2 March 2017 that the transfer value for his pension policy was £141,981. He met with a Prudential adviser, who recommended he […]

Industry failing to nudge people to consider pensions options

The financial services industry has failed to find ways of nudging consumers to think about their options at retirement, despite three years of pension freedoms. A panel at the Association of British Insurers retirement conference today lamented the way companies talk to people about pensions and the lack of engagement it inspires. ABI director general […]

InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank480
7

Advisers targeted by ambulance chasers over DB transfers

Advisers are being targeted by claims management companies offering payment for referring complaints related to defined benefit pension transfers. Capital Asset Management chief executive Alan Smith was sent a letter this month from Birkenhead-based firm Pension Justice, which claims to be a “missold pension compensation specialist”. The letter asks advisers if they have seen clients […]

Partied out and penniless

December has left me destitute. My piggy bank lies broken and empty, my lunchtime meal deal feels like an extravagant expense and I’m down to the Bountys in my box of Celebrations. But I won’t mourn my dearly departed pennies. Between buying gifts for loved ones (then deciding to keep them for myself) to treating […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA logo new 3 620x430
1

FCA to pay redress over poor correspondence

The Complaints Commissioner has criticised the FCA for its correspondence with a complainant and ordered it to pay redress. The complaint related to the FCA failing to respond to a report sent to it by the complainant at the regulator’s request, about professional indemnity insurance. According to the Complaints Commissioner decision, the complainant initially drew the […]

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

PFS to launch free financial education programme for schools

The Personal Finance Society is set to launch a free nationwide financial education programme for schools this September. The initiative, called Education Champions, aims to help the PFS establish a link with every secondary school and college of further education in the country. It will build on the society’s existing discover fortunes programme, which uses […]

Comments

    Leave a comment