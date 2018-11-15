Money Marketing
Paul Lewis: Banks must step up efforts on scam prevention

New rules mean banks will have to take more responsibility for fraud protection. But is it enough? Last month, the police reporting service Action Fraud tweeted: “2019 will not be a happy year for fraudsters.” It was referring to a new initiative where banks will check the name of the payee before transferring money to […]

Sipps must stop being a gateway to bad investments

Sipp providers must clean up their act when it comes to vetting investments for clients, says Clarke Willmott partner Philippa Hann. At the Pension Debate in London today, Hann argued the judgment against Berkeley Burke – which it is currently appealing –  should make Sipp providers stand up and review their due diligence processes. Hann predicted the […]

Converting pension savings to a retirement income…

Since last year’s reforms to pension legislation, a significant number of retirees have chosen income drawdown over purchasing an annuity. Income drawdown is more flexible than an annuity. However, it also increases the likelihood that individuals won’t be able to maintain their income throughout their lifetime. In this short video, we explain the risks that […]

Are annuities missing asset class for sustainable drawdown?

How to make a pot of money last a lifetime- this is the crux of the retirement challenge. While the retirement landscape has undergone significant changes, the fundamentals of the challenge have remained the same but the responsibility for addressing it has shifted from institutions to the individual. Drawdown accounts are now the most popular […]
FCA confirms ban for jailed Norfolk IFAs

The FCA has confirmed that financial adviser pair Alan and Russell Taylor will not be allowed to work in any regulated position again after being jailed for 11 years on fraud charges. The brothers, who ran Norfolk IFA Taylor and Taylor Associates, plead guilty to conspiracy to defraud earlier this year, after defrauding nearly 200 […]

