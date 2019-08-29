Only 7% of clients loyal to adviser, AFH figures show

Just 7 per cent of surveyed investors are loyal to their adviser and more than three-quarters would consider switching if they felt they were not receiving value for money, according to AFH Wealth Management.
The consolidator’s survey of investors found 95 per cent do not consider switching advisers to be “a hassle” and 16 per cent do not trust their adviser at all.
AFH chief executive Alan Hudson says clarity and transparency should be advisers’ key priorities to combat this.
He says: “In order to demonstrate the value of proper advice, it is crucial that advisers understand exactly what investors want. Top of this list is honesty, be it about fees, charges or investment performance.
“We as an industry must demonstrate value and give investors confidence in the actions we take and the decisions we make.”
Despite the figures, AFH says the shift in consumer attitudes towards advice have been mostly positive since the Global Financial Crisis.
The research found a third of investors now recognise the importance of advice more than they did beforehand.
Many who do not trust their adviser admit they need their services however, while 12 per cent say they are more involved in their financial decision-making than they otherwise would be because of their lack of trust.
Hudson says: “As investors become increasingly discerning with a greater propensity to switch advisers, and as new models enter the market, the value and effectiveness of face-to-face advice will continue to be challenged.”
A total 41 per cent of investor respondents to the research say their adviser’s familiarity with their situation is what gives them confidence in the financial planning services sector generally.
I would lay odds that they survey only looked at firms of about 5 advisers and above.
All I can say that this was absolutely not my experience. I had about 80 clients. About the shortest tenure (new clients excepted) was about 5 years. I had many for over 20 years and some for even 30. I actually had a couple of families where I was dealing with the 4th generation – but that is only possible if you are an old fart.
However I know of many one man bands and small firms (4 advisers and under) who can tell similar tales. Yet again I think it proves that small is beautiful. This is a personal service business and in general smaller firms have better, longer lasting and closer relationships with clients. Perhaps, apart from good advice (which the larger firms no doubt also provide) the smaller firms have much lower overheads and generally charge a lot less. Price is a factor that cannot be ignored.
Rhymes with ‘Town Halls’.
In 15 years we’ve had one client walk, and hinm only because he’d been wound up by a rival adviser with false performance statistics. We won the subsequent FOS case hands down. Other than that – what Harry said.
If AFH want these ‘findings’ to be taken seriously perhaps they should release the survey’s questions as well!
For example, assuming this was a survey of their own (newly acquired)clients:
Q1. How easy was it for you when your previous adviser handed you over to AFH?
Q2. Although you haven’t been with AFH for very long and we have recommended that you make significant changes to how your portfolio has been successfully run for many years, do you trust us?