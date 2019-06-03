One third access pensions cash without advice, ABI finds

New analysis from the Association of British Insurers today reveals alarmingly low levels of retirement readiness with one-third accessing pension cash without ever taking advice.
The analysis found more than 62,000 people accessed some of their pension for the first time during a six-month period last year, but 34 per cent have not taken any form of financial advice.
The ABI points out this worrying trend is echoed by the FCA which found 91 per cent of UK adults did not receive any financial advice in a 12-month period.
While the average drawdown pot size of £120,000 is the highest on record, the ABI also found the proportion of customers reaching retirement with more than £250,000 also doubled in the space of just two years (to 11 per cent).
The analysis is based on the ABI’s six-monthly retirement income data collection from its members.
The figures showed that between April and September 2018 62,376 customers entered drawdown for the first time.
The average pot size of £120,000 is nearly £20,000 higher than the next highest amount, and it nearly double the average in early 2016.
The ABI’s director of long-terms savings policy Yvonne Braun says: “Pension freedoms gave consumers many more options and flexibility in their retirement, but with greater choice comes greater risks.
“To see levels of advice hitting new lows is disturbing and risks leaving thousands of elderly consumers facing poverty later on in their retirement.
“New problems require new solutions, and empowering consumers to make the right decisions for them is our priority at the ABI which is why we are publishing new proposals on how to communicate with customers today.”
The ABI is publishing two communications guidance documents at its conference on long-term savings today. The first, called Tailored Risk Warnings, focuses on raising awareness of risks consumers face at different ages as they approach retirement. The second, Communications Through the Lifecourse, looks at opportunities during different stages of a customer’s life.
Any efforts to improve financial education must be applauded, and maybe future generations will take responsibility for their retirement provision.
I would suggest that many of the current generation of retirees may not have saved sufficiently during their working lives, and no amount of guidance or advice will change the fact that they do not have enough savings to live off for the rest of their lives. As advisers we would caution them to lower their standard of living to make the assets last, they might quite rightly say that they do not know how long they will live and would rather have the lifestyle today.
There are repeated calls for the advisory community to step in and solve the problem, well advice costs money and we are not charities, unless we put a levy on paying clients to fund the pro bono work that we are expected to do. I am sure that many of us are now fed up hearing about the advice gap, it does not exist if consumers are willing to pay for our time and expertise.
I do agree with Geoff Sharp, particularly the points that advisers are not charities and the constant harping about the advice gap is rather irritating. But there is a good reason why so many shy away from taking advice. The fees charged (and I have done a small survey) are far in excess of what I would have charged when practicing. I have to say that the examples I have seen look like greed. Perhaps the firms now have bigger overheads. Not surprising if they pay for para planners and £2,000 per month software; not to mention FSCS and other regulatory fees.
So – how to square the circle? If the powers that be are so concerned then they should offer a subsidy to the less well-off and those with more modest funds. This could be in the form of a voucher – redeemable by the adviser – and used as a supplement to the fee charged. Just as in the legal profession fees could be ‘taxed’ i.e. sent to arbitration if deemed to be unsatisfactory.