One third access pensions cash without advice, ABI finds

ABI policy director Yvonne Braun

New analysis from the Association of British Insurers today reveals alarmingly low levels of retirement readiness with one-third accessing pension cash without ever taking advice.

The analysis found more than 62,000 people accessed some of their pension for the first time during a six-month period last year, but 34 per cent have not taken any form of financial advice.

The ABI points out this worrying trend is echoed by the FCA which found 91 per cent of UK adults did not receive any financial advice in a 12-month period.

While the average drawdown pot size of £120,000 is the highest on record, the ABI also found the proportion of customers reaching retirement with more than £250,000 also doubled in the space of just two years (to 11 per cent).

The analysis is based on the ABI’s six-monthly retirement income data collection from its members.

The figures showed that between April and September 2018 62,376 customers entered drawdown for the first time.

The average pot size of £120,000 is nearly £20,000 higher than the next highest amount, and it nearly double the average in early 2016.

The ABI’s director of long-terms savings policy Yvonne Braun says: “Pension freedoms gave consumers many more options and flexibility in their retirement, but with greater choice comes greater risks.

“To see levels of advice hitting new lows is disturbing and risks leaving thousands of elderly consumers facing poverty later on in their retirement.

“New problems require new solutions, and empowering consumers to make the right decisions for them is our priority at the ABI which is why we are publishing new proposals on how to communicate with customers today.”

The ABI is publishing two communications guidance documents at its conference on long-term savings today. The first, called Tailored Risk Warnings, focuses on raising awareness of risks consumers face at different ages as they approach retirement. The second, Communications Through the Lifecourse, looks at opportunities during different stages of a customer’s life.