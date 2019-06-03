Money Marketing
View more on these topics

One third access pensions cash without advice, ABI finds

By
ABI policy director Yvonne Braun

New analysis from the Association of British Insurers today reveals alarmingly low levels of retirement readiness with one-third accessing pension cash without ever taking advice.

The analysis found more than 62,000 people accessed some of their pension for the first time during a six-month period last year, but 34 per cent have not taken any form of financial advice.

The ABI points out this worrying trend is echoed by the FCA which found 91 per cent of UK adults did not receive any financial advice in a 12-month period.

While the average drawdown pot size of £120,000 is the highest on record, the ABI also found the proportion of customers reaching retirement with more than £250,000 also doubled in the space of just two years (to 11 per cent).

The analysis is based on the ABI’s six-monthly retirement income data collection from its members.

The figures showed that between April and September 2018 62,376 customers entered drawdown for the first time.

The average pot size of £120,000 is nearly £20,000 higher than the next highest amount, and it nearly double the average in early 2016.

The ABI’s director of long-terms savings policy Yvonne Braun says: “Pension freedoms gave consumers many more options and flexibility in their retirement, but with greater choice comes greater risks.

“To see levels of advice hitting new lows is disturbing and risks leaving thousands of elderly consumers facing poverty later on in their retirement.

“New problems require new solutions, and empowering consumers to make the right decisions for them is our priority at the ABI which is why we are publishing new proposals on how to communicate with customers today.”

The ABI is publishing two communications guidance documents at its conference on long-term savings today. The first, called Tailored Risk Warnings, focuses on raising awareness of risks consumers face at different ages as they approach retirement. The second, Communications Through the Lifecourse, looks at opportunities during different stages of a customer’s life.

Recommended
6

Pension withdrawals hit £25.6bn since freedoms began

More than £25bn has been withdrawn since the pension freedoms started in April 2015 according to the latest statistics issued by HM Revenue and Customs. In total 284,000 people withdrew over £2bn from their pensions during the first quarter of 2019. Average pension freedoms withdrawals per person were £7,254 in Q1 2019, a slight decrease […]

Bell-Andy-2017-CUT
3

Andy Bell: Drawdown customers don’t want defaults forced down their throats

“Government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives,” said former US thespian turned President Ronald Reagan. This sanity check is always a good test to measure any proposed legislation or regulation; is it paternalistic smothering or sensible protection? So, how do the FCA’s proposed rules on investment pathways – requiring non-advised […]

Lorraine Mouat: Managing unintended consequences of SM&CR

Firms can reduce the impact by identifying challenges early and adopting some key measures The Senior Managers and Certification Regime is due to be implemented for all Financial Services and Markets Act authorised firms regulated by the FCA on 9 December. While firms need to prepare for the regulatory requirements, they should also be aware […]

Artemis Monthly Distribution Fund: positioning and outlook

Managers James Foster and Jacob de Tusch-Lec outline the fund’s investment approach and discuss current investment themes and outlook for the bond and equity markets. As James and Jacob confirm, the Artemis Monthly Distribution Fund’s aim is to generate an income from both equities and bonds. They explain their investment approach in each asset class, the sectors where they are […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing
8

PFS: IFAs consider abandoning DB transfer advice after FOS hike

Advisers are considering scrapping advice on defined benefit pension  transfers due to changes to the Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit, the Personal Finance Society says. The FCA has increased the ombudsman’s award limit from £150,000 to £350,000 on April 1. PFS said that since the hike, financial advisers has contacted the professional body, saying they […]

Handshake

Tenet network signs up Tatton for managed portfolio service

National advice network Tenet has signed up Tatton Asset Management to run a managed portfolio service for its appointed representatives and directly authorised advisers. Tenet had previously decided to remove its own centrally supported model portfolios in early 2020. Tenet chief executive Mark Scanlon says the three-year contract does not impact advisers’ independence: “We remain […]

Chris Budd

Chris Budd: Business owners need to start stepping back

Almost exactly two years ago, I attended a regional meeting of the Employee Ownership Association. It was a day that genuinely changed my life. I’d been looking for an exit route for my business, Ovation Finance, for some time, and had been working to make myself the least important person in the business for several […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Geoff Sharpe 3rd June 2019 at 1:44 pm

    Any efforts to improve financial education must be applauded, and maybe future generations will take responsibility for their retirement provision.

    I would suggest that many of the current generation of retirees may not have saved sufficiently during their working lives, and no amount of guidance or advice will change the fact that they do not have enough savings to live off for the rest of their lives. As advisers we would caution them to lower their standard of living to make the assets last, they might quite rightly say that they do not know how long they will live and would rather have the lifestyle today.

    There are repeated calls for the advisory community to step in and solve the problem, well advice costs money and we are not charities, unless we put a levy on paying clients to fund the pro bono work that we are expected to do. I am sure that many of us are now fed up hearing about the advice gap, it does not exist if consumers are willing to pay for our time and expertise.

  2. Harry Katz 3rd June 2019 at 3:46 pm

    I do agree with Geoff Sharp, particularly the points that advisers are not charities and the constant harping about the advice gap is rather irritating. But there is a good reason why so many shy away from taking advice. The fees charged (and I have done a small survey) are far in excess of what I would have charged when practicing. I have to say that the examples I have seen look like greed. Perhaps the firms now have bigger overheads. Not surprising if they pay for para planners and £2,000 per month software; not to mention FSCS and other regulatory fees.
    So – how to square the circle? If the powers that be are so concerned then they should offer a subsidy to the less well-off and those with more modest funds. This could be in the form of a voucher – redeemable by the adviser – and used as a supplement to the fee charged. Just as in the legal profession fees could be ‘taxed’ i.e. sent to arbitration if deemed to be unsatisfactory.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com