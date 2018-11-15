Money Marketing
One of the most depressed sentiment readings in 30 years: time to buy?

Things are bad but they aren’t that bad. Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management shares his views on one of the most negative investor sentiment readings in 30 years and explains why he’s buying stocks again in multi asset funds.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

