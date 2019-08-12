One month until Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate

Money Marketing’s flagship event will return to Harrogate next month with an action-packed agenda.

Join us on 12 September for Money Marketing Interactive Harrogate 2019 to share views with senior figureheads in the industry.

The day of discussion and debate will explore how the advice profession can tackle issues and evolve to ready itself for future challenges.

Content will be split across various streams, focused workshops and presentations, offering you the chance to tailor the day to suit your specific business needs.

To kick start the day, FCA co-director for life insurance and financial advice Debbie Gupta will give a talk on ensuring suitability.

She will discuss fact-finding and reporting as well as how to evidence your plan matches the client’s attitude to risk.

Topics also being discussed on the day include how to deliver the perfect first client meeting, decumulation planning and financial services 2020 and beyond.

Other speakers within the line up are CWC Research managing director Clive Waller, Active Financial Planners’ managing director Karl Pemberton and Tenet Group risk and regulatory director Caroline Bradley.

To find out more about the agenda and to book your place visit our event website.