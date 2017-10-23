Money Marketing

OMGI could land in Australian hands in sale from Old Mutual

By

Old Mutual Global Investors could land in Australian hands in its sale from Old Mutual.

Challenger and Macquarie Investment Management are among bidders for the single strategy asset management division, Sky News reports.

Hellman & Friedman were among the private equity houses that were sounded out by Old Mutual, alongside Cinven and CVC Capital Partners.

But earlier this month Old Mutual boss Bruce Hemphill confirmed industry buyers were in the mix of bidders for OMGI.

A deal would reportedly be in the realm of £550m.

Macquarie has £294bn assets under management and acquired the UK government’s Green Investment Bank earlier this year in a £2.3bn deal.

