Money Marketing

View more on these topics

OMGI appoints new responsible investment head

By

Old Mutual Global Investors has appointed Freddie Woolfe head of responsible investment and stewardship, reporting into chief executive Richard Buxton.

Woolfe joins from Newton Investment Management, where he was a responsible investment analyst primarily covering the healthcare and technology, media and telecommunications sectors.

Previously he held roles at Hermes Equity Ownership Services and HSBC.

Woolfe will be responsible for overseeing a global voting programme for OMGI and working with fund managers over ESG issues.

He replaces Paul Emerton, who departed in March.

Buxton says the appointment will help OMGI enhance its investment processes through stewardship activities, building on the foundations laid by Emerton.

“With a focus on long-term, sustainable investments, it has long been important for the firms in which we invest to have transparent and robust corporate governance practices in place.

“Rightly, our clients also demand strong oversight of companies’ policies towards environmental and social issues, including diversity.”

Woolfe joined OMGI on Monday.

He says he looks forward to developing the business’s responsible investment strategy and improving outcomes for investors.

Asset management consultancy MJ Hudson has said that ESG will play an increasingly important role in the industry in 2018, becoming central to investment decision-making and leading to more board-level appointments.

The UK is the worst country compared to its European peers when it comes to the environmental performance of its funds, according to analysis released by ISS and CDP this week.

Recommended

4

Gina Miller-led manager launches new Sipp as it reforms fees

SCM Direct has tweaked the fees on its digital offering in response to the upcoming Mifid II rules as it launches a new Sipp account. The company, headed by prominent anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller and her husband Alan, claims the changes to the platform will make it one of the cheapest digital wealth managers in […]

Neptune India: three stocks we’re buying & the one we’re not

By Kunal Desai, Head of Indian Equities The Neptune India Fund’s investment process serves as a key differentiating feature of the portfolio versus its peers, contributing to its significant outperformance under Manager Kunal Desai’s tenure. Focusing on industry disruption, accounting quality, liquidity and corporate governance, Kunal sets out three stocks that he’s buying in the […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg

RBS returns to advice with robo offering

Royal Bank of Scotland has joined rivals like HSBC in launching an automated investment advice service for more than five million customers. The bank claims to be the first bank in the UK to launch a “fully regulated” robo-advice service, which will be under its NatWest brand. The service, live from Monday, is targeted at […]

1

Nearly £8.5bn in legacy equity income funds underperforms

There is nearly £8.5bn in “drifted” legacy UK equity income funds that have underperformed against the sector over the past decade, research has found. As the fund management industry awaits Mifid II next year, Morningstar has analysed the competitive UK Equity Income sector on behalf of Money Marketing and found about 10 per cent of the sector’s […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire - Minimum £40,000 p.a. income plus benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment