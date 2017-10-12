Ombudsman upholds complaint about 1989 pension transfer

The Financial Ombudsman Service has upheld a complaint that a client was given “fundamentally bad advice” to transfer out of a company pension nearly 30 years ago.
In 1989, financial advice firm The Analysts recommended that a client, referred to as Mr F, should transfer his preserved pension benefits in the Mars Pension Plan into a section 32 plan.
The FOS said that the adviser’s wording around guarantees in the documentation “suggested a level of certainty which was misleading” and that the client “couldn’t have reasonably understood the extent to which he’d be exposed to risk with the section 32 plan because he wasn’t fairly informed about the lower as well as the upper projected growths.”
In his cover letter at the time, the adviser wrote: “What is actually paid will depend upon the future investment performance … but I believe that you can expect them to perform well”.
In citing a total pension, the adviser said it “will” amount to a certain value.
The adviser challenged this finding, arguing that he client had confirmed he had read a Norwich Union Illustration that had both higher and lower bounds listed. They also said that the adjudicator has underplayed the risks there were of staying in Mars’ scheme, and that problems could have been “cleared up” if the client had approached the adviser promptly.
In a provisional decision, a FOS adjudicator calculated that because of a drop in inflation since he left Mars, the client’s pension had been reduced by almost £5,000 a year.
After an actuary’s assessment and discussions with the scheme administrator, FOS calculated a total loss of around £300,000.
The Analysts challenged the ruling. In a final decision, the ombudsman accepts that while risk warnings were given, the client was misled about the risks involved.
The ombudsman has ordered The Analysts to pay £100,000 in redress, to be paid within 28 days, or the amount will increase at 8 per cent a year.
He also recommends the firm pay the balance of what is left of the pension losses, but this is not binding.
NOW, I was advising in 1989 so do understand that this was bad advice, even then, if not moved for ill health reasons from a DB arrangement, or was it. We only have half the story, but lets assume it was poor advice.
For the younger readers, we did not have a fact find until 1988, when the Financial Services Act came into force and illustrations were done from rate books not computers. The fact find most likely would have been 2 maybe three pages long with very minimal notes. The suitability letter in those days would have been 2 to 4 pages long. I am sure many cannot imagine such a time.
Why has it taken 30 years for the client to complain. Why like so many others did this client not complain towards the end of the 90’s. The fact that todays rates are applied makes a massive difference to the calculations compared to 16 to 20 years ago. I find it strange and insulting we have a time limit applied to PPI, some 10 years on from the start of the complaints, yet no time limit, long stop applied to pension or investments.
So, had inflation remained at 15%, gilts yields stayed high, would this complaint stand? The illustrations in 1989 showing growth rates of likely 9,12 & 14%, insisted on by the new regulator Securities & Investment Board (SIB), today we know now to be unrealistic. No one knows the future, surely this has to become the regulatory statement. We cannot keep being beaten up by illustrations, they are meaningless, a waste of time. Has anyone actually got a single illustration from the last 30 years that has been right!
The risk warning applied would have been as required at that time, yet it would appear that todays standards are being applied. Again, the FOS state they do not do this, the adviser did not guarantee the return, he stated he could expect them to perform well. Based against what was not stated, bonds, inflation, average returns?
Even if this was bad advice (being subjective before the army of, it is starts), 30 years on, with knowledge over 25 years ago this was bad advice well reported in the news, should this individual still be allowed to claim?
I feel sorry for the client as he has most likely been poorly advised. I feel sorry for the adviser, who in 1989 was most likely following the company he worked for training and process, on those days kept in the dark and fed dung (a mushroom). Most of all I feel sorry for the industry, as who can we move forward, keep advising without a long stop, how can PI insurance continue, how the hell do you keep advising on Pension Freedoms. It will all change tomorrow, next year, next decade and it would appear the client has all the time in the world.
Was not a 1989 DB transfer included in the Pension Review?
Agree with Martin Evans and Peter Turner. Problem lies with the FOS. Applying todays understanding and values retrospectively. This judgment should have been thrown out and in my view stinks to high heaven.
Audit the FOS as they have no screening for FRAUD!
Sadly, it’s cr4p advice like this that stops us getting a longstop. I was a compliance officer for a lot of the period 1988 – 1995 and squashed FSS transfers by the dozen, almost getting fired for my pains on one occasion when I nixed a transfer out of the NHS scheme. We should have a longstop and we should have self-regulation, but we’ll never get it while there are those prepared to defend the indefensible.
In some circumstances FOS can look at complaint cases which should have been in the review;
http://www.financial-ombudsman.org.uk/publications/technical_notes/pensions-review.html
Martin, do you think the adviser did this because it was in the interests of this gentleman or for the commission?
The entire culture of financial services in those days was to reward bad behaviour from, generally speaking, good people.
This is disturbing. In theory, the original piece of advice is irrelevant. This is not a judgement on whether it should or should not have happened, nor whether the original advice was flawed or whatever or even if the transfer values was a true and fair view of the benefits foregone.
What is disturbing is that the Ombudsman is exceeding his jurisdiction and the advisory firm (or supported by its insurers) should launch a judicial review immediately. The case is time-barred.
The Ombudsman’s own guidance is very clear on this matter and the six years has elapsed and the three years from likely first discovery of an issue of concern. Not only that but the case had to be included in the Pension Review and this event in itself was more than enough to bank both the six and the three-year review for opportunity for the client to take a case to the Ombudsman.
The problem could centre upon whether the advisory firm can prove the case was included in its Pension Review. If it can, the case is null and void and should never have been tolerated by the FOS. Not only were there copious alerts at the time but even if a review of the client’s pension took place and was deemed ‘compliant’ (even if that can be demonstrated to have been flawed on today’s criteria or even then), then the client’s six-month time clock began ticking from the date of that letter.
A firm could not exclude a case from the Pension Review. The trawl required to identify all cases was so extensive that it is almost a certainty that the case would have been included in the firm’s review. A copious quantity of letters inviting clients to respond with regulatory letters and contents, including envelopes emblazoned with ‘Have you been miss-sold’ were sent to every opt-out or transferring client. The Regulator did copious audits of firms’ records to ensure they were doing it correctly – maybe this firm had a visit.
Almost regardless, no client can say that he had not been aware at some point in the last few decades that he was not aware that he might have had reason to complain.
The other serious and untenable situation is that it would appear the FOS is rewriting (or trying to) the rules so that the regulator’s generic rule of keeping documentation for six years is baloney in that none of us might be able to second guess what historic piece of advice could come back to be used against us some thirty years down the line. I know the rules for Pension Transfers are different but that is not the point. This case should have been challenged on jurisdiction from the first point the client complained recently.
