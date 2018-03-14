Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ombudsman sides with Old Mutual over death benefits claim

By

Holding-Hands-Comfort-Embrace-Soothe-Care-700.jpgThe Pensions Ombudsman has decided in favour of Old Mututal Wealth after a widow claimed the trustee of her deceased husband’s pension awarded death benefits wrongly.

In the case, Mrs Y complained Old Mutual Wealth Pension Trustee failed to take account of recent arguments she made and provide an adequate explanation of the decision it reached.

On 3 July 2013, Mr Y, who was the named policyholder of the plan, passed away while he and Mrs Y were married.

Mrs Y applied for death benefits from the plan on 25 July 2013, attaching relevant evidence that included a settlement agreement between Mr Y and his ex-partner.

This confirmed: “Thereafter the trustee [Mr Y’s ex-partner] will be solely responsible for the financial maintenance of the minor children…the donor [Mr Y] voluntarily agrees to contribute towards his sons’ additional school expenses which include their uniform, school trips and books, while they remain in full time education or reach 18, whichever is the sooner. The exact sum to be agreed between the trustee and donor.”

Around this time Mr Y’s ex-partner, and mother to Mr Y’s two children, submitted a claim on the children’s behalf.

On 20 August 2013, the trustee wrote to Mrs Y to explain it had decided to pay benefits on the basis of one third to her and one third to each of Mr Y’s children.

Mrs Y wrote to the trustee to challenge the decision and argued it was at odds with the settlement agreement.

She explained her misunderstanding that her submission and claim for benefits would be sufficient for full benefits to be paid to her.

Mrs Y also argued that if she been invited to make further submissions to support her claim, she would have done so.

She also queried the accuracy of the information the trustee had been provided with by the other claimant.

The trustee acknowledged Mrs Y’s letter and confirmed the matter would be reconsidered subject to further information being provided which Mrs Y handed over.

On 11 September 2013, the trustee responded to Mrs Y, confirming that its decision had not changed and she raised a complaint.

The adjudicator sided with the trustee as the rules of the plan take precedence over the settlement agreement and these allowed a wider definition of dependency.

Under the plan rules the children were dependents until the age of 23 and so the trustee acted in accordance with the rules.

Mrs Y did not accept the adjudicator’s opinion and the complaint was passed on to ombudsman Anthony Arter.

He says: “Mrs Y may not accept the decision of the trustee, and may wish that it had explained its reasoning in more detail, but neither of those points are sufficient for me to uphold the complaint.

“The trustee did provide its rationale, even if that was not the logic Mrs Y would have chosen to apply to the same question.

“I am also satisfied that the trustee reviewed the relevant evidence in reaching its conclusion, and that the decision reached is a reasonable one in the circumstances.”

Recommended

Pensions Ombudsman and TPAS in dispute resolution overhaul

The Pensions Ombudsman is to take over all dispute resolution previously handled by it and The Pensions Advisory Service. Under the current system, people can ask TPAS to help settle a dispute before a formal complaint is made to their pension scheme. Or, they can go straight to TPO, which has legal powers to settle […]

Pensions Ombudsman investigates 150 British Steel transfer value complaints

The Pensions Ombudsman is investigating more than 150 complaints about transfer values related to the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. The Ombudsman says it will soon be starting a group investigation into member complaints over early retirement factors. An update from the Ombudsman says: “We continue to receive new complaints and a high volume of enquiries […]

6

PFS: Advisers struggling to get PI cover for pension transfers

The Personal Finance Society has warned many of its members are struggling to find professional indemnity insurance cover for pension transfer advice. PFS chief executive Keith Richards tells the Financial Times the pension freedoms are in danger of being “de-railed” if advisers continue to face problems getting adequate PI cover. Richards says many of the PFS’s 37,000 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Finance-Strategy-Plan-Chess-700x450.jpg
1

Pru downplays impact of D2C plans on adviser relationships

Prudential has denied a proposed direct-to-consumer PruFunds proposition would damage the relationships it has with advisers. M&G Prudential chief executive John Foley says offering the PruFund range direct to customers would open up new channels for the business. Pru said it would be establishing a direct-to-consumer platform as part of the £250m investment into customer […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 14th March 2018 at 2:58 pm

    Looks sound to me.

Leave a comment