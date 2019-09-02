Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Ombudsman appoints ex-MAS head to new interim role

By

The Pensions Ombudsman has appointed former head of the Money Advice Service Caroline Rookes (pictured) to be the first interim chair.

In her role she will help the board improve its governance to better reflect the organisation’s transformation, both in terms of size and the complexity of its work, as recommended by the tailored review.

TPO has expanded over the last four years from approximately 40 staff to a service that now includes an early resolution function and a headcount of 111.

Rookes is a well-known figure in the industry having served as head of MAS until 2017 and prior to that was director of private pensions at the Department for Work and Pensions.

She was asked by the Pensions Regulator to lead an independent review of communications and support provided to British Steel Pension Scheme members during the 2017-18 pension restructuring exercise.

This was published in January 2019 and was well received by the regulator and the industry.

Rookes is also an experienced pension trustee and from 2015 to 2019 was a non-executive trustee for the NEST Corporation.

Minister for pensions and financial inclusion Guy Opperman says: “I am pleased to welcome Caroline Rookes into this important role.

“She brings with her formidable expertise and I am very much looking forward to working together to champion pension members rights.”

Pensions minister: I’ll continue to empower savers

Pensions Ombudsman Anthony Arter adds: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline Rookes to TPO as interim chair. TPO has undergone an extensive transformation over the last few years and Caroline’s breadth of experience will help us to take it to the next level, ensuring we can continue to improve dispute resolution for our customers and the pensions industry.”

Recommended

Westiminster houses of parliament
4

Legal battle heats up over ‘discriminatory’ pension reforms

Public sector workers are due to launch a legal challenge against the government claiming that 2015 reforms to pensions were discriminatory. The Guardian reports that cases are due to hit the employment tribunal, and are being readied by London law firm Leigh Day on behalf of doctors and teachers. The firm hit the headlines two […]

Brexit providing a welcome boost for diversified investors

UK investors holding overseas equities could have seen their investments rise by as much as 14 per cent since the EU referendum, analysis shows. Figures from Quilter show the value drop of the pound has led to particular benefits for diversified portfolios, especially investors holding US equities. The S&P 500 has returned 61.87 per cent […]

Pension-pot-700.jpg

Lifetime allowance

Jim Grant, Senior Product Insight & Technical Support Analyst Benefit crystallisation events and the lifetime allowance charge – all you need to know. The lifetime allowance (LTA) is the maximum amount that can be crystallised before a charge applies. It used to be £1.8m but it’s steadily decreased to £1m. There’s a whole list of […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com