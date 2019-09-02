Ombudsman appoints ex-MAS head to new interim role

The Pensions Ombudsman has appointed former head of the Money Advice Service Caroline Rookes (pictured) to be the first interim chair.

In her role she will help the board improve its governance to better reflect the organisation’s transformation, both in terms of size and the complexity of its work, as recommended by the tailored review.

TPO has expanded over the last four years from approximately 40 staff to a service that now includes an early resolution function and a headcount of 111.

Rookes is a well-known figure in the industry having served as head of MAS until 2017 and prior to that was director of private pensions at the Department for Work and Pensions.

She was asked by the Pensions Regulator to lead an independent review of communications and support provided to British Steel Pension Scheme members during the 2017-18 pension restructuring exercise.

This was published in January 2019 and was well received by the regulator and the industry.

Rookes is also an experienced pension trustee and from 2015 to 2019 was a non-executive trustee for the NEST Corporation.

Minister for pensions and financial inclusion Guy Opperman says: “I am pleased to welcome Caroline Rookes into this important role.

“She brings with her formidable expertise and I am very much looking forward to working together to champion pension members rights.”

Pensions Ombudsman Anthony Arter adds: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline Rookes to TPO as interim chair. TPO has undergone an extensive transformation over the last few years and Caroline’s breadth of experience will help us to take it to the next level, ensuring we can continue to improve dispute resolution for our customers and the pensions industry.”