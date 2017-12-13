Old Mutual Wealth poaches from Aegon for platform hire

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed Jeremy Mugridge as proposition marketing head for its platform.

Mugridge previously worked in marketing at Old Mutual Wealth but now joins the business from Aegon where he was working on consultancy projects.

In his new role he replaces Tom Hawkins who will lead Old Mutual Wealth’s team of office-based consultants. Hawkins will report to platform distribution head Tony Harris.

Old Mutual Wealth marketing director Michelle Andrews says: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jeremy back to the team. With 2018 shaping up to be an important year for our platform and the wider platform market, his knowledge and understanding of digital design, the adviser market and platform products and services will be of tremendous benefit to our business.”

Mugridge adds: “This is a great time to be joining Old Mutual Wealth. They have consistently built impressive propositions for customers and advisers, and they are embarking upon very ambitious plans for the UK market. I look forward to playing a part in the future success of the business.”