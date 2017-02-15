Old Mutual Wealth hires non-execs from Aviva and EY

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed three independent non-executive directors to its board including Aviva’s chief risk officer and a former chief financial officer from Friends Life.

Rosie Harris will become chair of the board risk committee in April. She is retiring from her role as chief risk officer at Aviva and has previously worked as group chief risk officer at Friends Life and held senior roles at Lloyds Bank.

George Reid joined the audit and board risk committee this month, and has held senior senior executive roles at Standard Life and EY.

Alliance Trust Savings chairman Tim Tookey has been appointed to chair the board audit committee, and also joined the board earlier this month.

Old Mutual Wealth independent non-executive chairman Glyn Jones says: “I am delighted to announce three strong non-executive appointments to the Old Mutual Wealth board.

“Rosie, George and Tim between them bring an enormous depth and breadth of relevant industry and senior management experience, as well as FTSE 100 and other non-executive experience.

“These further appointments will help prepare the Old Mutual Wealth business for its managed separation from the Old Mutual Group.”

Moira Kilcoyne, formerly at Morgan Stanley, and Cathy Turner, a non-executive director at Aldermore Bank, joined OMW’s board in December 2016.