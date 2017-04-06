Old Mutual Wealth expands Birmingham advice base with acquisition

Old Mutual Wealth’s financial planning arm has acquired Infiniti Financial Planning, which it will join with recently acquired Premier to form its Birmingham base.

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers acquired Premier Planning and Premier Wealth in March.

Today it announces the purchase of Infiniti, for an undisclosed sum, which gives advice to around 700 households. The acquisition will add approximately £230m assets under advice to Old Mutual Wealth.

Infiniti’s three advisers, and support staff, will join Old Mutual Wealth’s financial planning arm with managing director Kevin Speake becoming regional director.

Old Mutual Wealth will take on all liabilities for past advice.

Speake says: “The opportunity to grow this business and deliver prosperity and financial security to even more households in the region is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers managing director Nigel Speirs says: “I look forward to working with Kevin and his colleagues as we bring together two exceptional financial planning businesses, Infiniti and Premier, to become part of Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers.”