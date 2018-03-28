Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Old Mutual Wealth confirms name change

By

Old Mutual Wealth Management has officially changed its name to Quilter ahead of its plans to list and separate from Old Mutual.

The business’s subsidiaries will be re-branded to Quilter over a two-year period after the separation.

In the meantime it will continue to use the names Old Mutual Wealth (UK Platform/Life Assurance), Old Mutual International, Intrinsic, Old Mutual Wealth Multi-Asset, Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers and Old Mutual Wealth Financial Adviser School for the brands within Quilter.

Old Mutual split on track despite replatforming U-turn

The first business to be renamed is expected to be the multi-asset business, which will become Quilter Investors. Quilter Cheviot will retain its name.

Chief executive Paul Feeney says: “We continue to make great progress towards our anticipated listing as a leading independent wealth management business. We believe we have a compelling investment opportunity and we look forward to listing as Quilter in due course.”

Recommended

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual Wealth to spend £44m on 2017 acquisitions

Old Mutual Wealth will spend £44m on advice businesses acquired in 2017, including £24m on its purchase of network Caerus. Old Mutual Plc published its 2017 annual report today, which shows the Caerus deal was made up of a £15m cash consideration, £3m deferred for two years, and £6m deferred for three years. The completion of […]

1

Old Mutual contacts advisers for replatforming advice

Old Mutual Wealth has contacted advisers who use the Aviva platform to learn how it might prevent similar issues experienced by that provider happening in its own replatforming exercise. Aviva moved client assets onto its new platform in January. The platform went through a five-day blackout period and advisers complained of issues with client payments, […]

2

Old Mutual Wealth: Getting to the bottom of negative transaction costs

Old Mutual Wealth’s Jeremy Mugridge explains why some transaction costs appear as a negative figure on a platform, following a Money Marketing article this week The regulatory regime brought in by Mifid II and Priips is beginning to bed in, and some of the more bizarre implications of the vast legislation are beginning to pop […]

Buxton Richard Old Mutual

Old Mutual sells OMGI in £600m deal

Old Mutual has confirmed the sale of OMGI for £600m, the latest step in its managed separation. OMGI chief executive Richard Buxton and the senior management team will partner with private equity house TA Associates to buy the single strategy asset management business, which manages £25.7bn. The deal sees the single strategy business separate from […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FSCS set to return cash over collapsed DFM

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it should begin returning money to investors in collapsed discretionary fund manager Strand Capital as early as next month. The London-based DFM had around 3,000 clients when it was put into special administration in May last year. The FSCS declared it in the default the same month, opening […]

File image of broken piggy bank
3

Standard Life cuts free TVAS reports after FCA guidance

Standard Life has decided to cut free transfer value analysis reports for advisers after the FCA expressed concerns they could act as an inducement. In a flagship policy paper on defined benefit transfers on Monday, the regulator noted many market participants had argued free TVAS software offered by providers presented a conflict, given it is […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: What advisers need to know about EIS changes

Government plans for new incentives could lure more investors to so-called ‘knowledge-intensive companies’ Along with the “stick”, in the shape of provisions limiting relief for investment into venture capital trusts and enterprise investment schemes, there is the “carrot” of increased investment limits for knowledge-intensive companies. While knowledge-intensive companies have become a talking point of late, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment