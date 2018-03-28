Old Mutual Wealth confirms name change

Old Mutual Wealth Management has officially changed its name to Quilter ahead of its plans to list and separate from Old Mutual.

The business’s subsidiaries will be re-branded to Quilter over a two-year period after the separation.

In the meantime it will continue to use the names Old Mutual Wealth (UK Platform/Life Assurance), Old Mutual International, Intrinsic, Old Mutual Wealth Multi-Asset, Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers and Old Mutual Wealth Financial Adviser School for the brands within Quilter.

Old Mutual split on track despite replatforming U-turn

The first business to be renamed is expected to be the multi-asset business, which will become Quilter Investors. Quilter Cheviot will retain its name.

Chief executive Paul Feeney says: “We continue to make great progress towards our anticipated listing as a leading independent wealth management business. We believe we have a compelling investment opportunity and we look forward to listing as Quilter in due course.”