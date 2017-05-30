Old Mutual Wealth adds sixth non-exec to board

Jon Little is founder and partner at Northill Capital

Old Mutual Wealth has added Northill Capital founder Jon Little as its sixth non-executive director to the board.

Since the appointment of Glyn Jones as chairman, OMW has hired several non-execs to its board from Aviva and EY to Friends Life Group and other major financial services brands.

This follows the wealth manager’s major structural change as it separates from Old Mutual.

Little is currently a partner at London-based multi-boutique manager Northill Capital, which provides capital to early-stage firms, as well as to small and large asset managers.

Little was previously vice chairman of BNY Mellon Asset Management, having joined in 2010 as head of its international asset management business.

He was also chairman of The Dreyfus Corporation in New York between 2007 and 2008 and chairman of Insight Investment Management. Little also had stints at JPMorgan Investment Management and Fidelity Investments.

Jones says: “I am delighted that Jon has agreed to join the board as his skillset complements those of the other directors. Jon’s excellent knowledge and understanding of the asset management industry will be invaluable as we continue to develop Old Mutual Global Investors and Quilter Cheviot.

“He will also help support this unique and successful wealth management business on its journey to an independent future.”