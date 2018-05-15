Old Mutual Wealth adds £200m assets with Scottish firm

Old Mutual Wealth Private Clients has bought Scottish advice firm DG Pryde, adding £200m assets under advice.

DG Pryde is based in Duns, outside Edinburgh. However, most of its clients are in London and the South East.

Director Douglas Pryde is looking to wind down the firm after setting it up in 2005.

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers director Dominic Rose says: “This is a fantastic opportunity to grow our business and give DG Pryde’s clients continued access to quality, face-to-face financial planning.”

Pryde adds: “After spending 30 years building DG Pryde, and having conducted extensive due diligence on potential buyers of my business, I’m happy that my clients are being left in capable hands.”

Pryde will work with Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers as a consultant.