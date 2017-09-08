Old Mutual swoops for ex-Tilney man Porteous

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed former Tilney client proposition head John Porteous as its retail customer solutions director.

Porteous’s Old Mutual Wealth role is newly created and he will be responsible for setting up a retail customer solutions team. The team will work on customer service across the Old Mutual Wealth business.

Old Mutual Wealth chief executive Paul Feeney says: “John joins us to focus on enhancing the experience and outcomes for those customers who choose to access multiple parts of our proposition, and his appointment adds significant expertise and experience to our business at a crucial stage in our evolution.”

Porteous adds: “I’m delighted to be joining Old Mutual Wealth at such an exciting time for the business, as it prepares for its proposed listing in 2018. It is extremely exciting for me to have the opportunity to be part of that journey and help shape the customer experience though our end-to-end wealth management solutions.”