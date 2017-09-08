Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Old Mutual swoops for ex-Tilney man Porteous

By

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed former Tilney client proposition head John Porteous as its retail customer solutions director.

Porteous’s Old Mutual Wealth role is newly created and he will be responsible for setting up a retail customer solutions team. The team will work on customer service across the Old Mutual Wealth business.

Old Mutual Wealth boss on replatforming lessons and ‘controlled advice’

Old Mutual Wealth chief executive Paul Feeney says: “John joins us to focus on enhancing the experience and outcomes for those customers who choose to access multiple parts of our proposition, and his appointment adds significant expertise and experience to our business at a crucial stage in our evolution.”

Porteous adds: “I’m delighted to be joining Old Mutual Wealth at such an exciting time for the business, as it prepares for its proposed listing in 2018. It is extremely exciting for me to have the opportunity to be part of that journey and help shape the customer experience though our end-to-end wealth management solutions.”

Recommended

Handshake-Business-Finance-Deal-Corporate-700.jpg

Old Mutual buys another advice firm

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers has acquired Cumbria-based financial planning firm Dodd Murray, adding another £205m to its assets under advice. Subject to regulatory approval, Old Mutual will also take on the three advisers at Dodd Murray as well as additional support staff, the firm said. Following the deal, Dodd Murray managing director Chris […]

Tilney lands £162m asset book in Midas deal

Tilney has acquired a book of assets totalling £162m from Midas Investment Management as it concludes a deal with the the Manchester-based private client investment management and advisory business. Midas supports £162m of client assets through a combination of discretionary, advisory and execution-only accounts as well as a specialist IHT relief portfolio management service. Simon Reeks, director […]

Hall-Peter-Tilney Bestinvest-2014-700x450.jpg

Tilney assets double as acquisitions boost coffers

Tilney saw its assets under management and revenue more than double last year on the back of major acquisitions. Assets were up 138 per cent and revenues up 209 per cent, boosted by the acquisitions of Ingenious Asset Management and Towry Group, which completed in April and July respectively. Assets under management were £22.4bn in 2016 […]

Queue-Wait-People-Lineup-Shadow-700x450.jpg
1

Prudential goes after 30 more advisers

Prudential is resuming its adviser recruitment drive with plans to hire up to thirty new advisers by the end of the year. Advice arm Prudential Financial Planning began in 2012 with 20 advisers. By 2015 it had 210 advisers, and the firm announced it was targeting a further 40 with a hiring campaign. Currently, Prudential […]

Changes to early exit pension charges

In November last year, the FCA announced that from 31 March 2017, early exit pension charges will be capped at 1% for those customers who are eligible to access their retirement savings from age of 55. The rules also state that for new personal pension plans started after that date, or on new increments into […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Profile: Paradigm Norton boss shares his 2021 vision

What is the purpose of money? This is a question that highlights the distinction between financial planners and advisers, according to Paradigm Norton chief executive Barry Horner. Horner, whose business was voted Adviser Firm of the Year at the 2017 Money Marketing Awards, says there is no point in growing wealth just for the sake […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment