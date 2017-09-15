Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Old Mutual sets three week deadline for OMGI bids

Old Mutual wants at least £500m from the sale of OMGI

By
Richard-Buxton-600x385.jpg
OMGI’s Richard Buxton

Old Mutual has set a deadline of three weeks for tentative bids for OMGI.

The company has is aiming for at least £500m from the sale, which is being run by Goldman Sachs, Reuters reports.

Old Mutual has reportedly approached the US firm that invested in Gartmore to facilitate a buyout of the single strategy division of the asset manager, led by OMGI chief executive and star fund manager Richard Buxton.

Hellman & Friedman is among the private equity houses that have been sounded out by Old Mutual, alongside Cinven and CVC Capital Partners.

OMGI, the single strategy part of the business, is being separated from the multi-asset arm before the group’s “managed separation” next year.

The multi-asset arm will run by investment director Paul Simpson, and Old Mutual says it has no plans to reshuffle managers or product ranges.

Recommended

Message-Stephen-OMGI-2014-700x450.jpg

Ex-OMGI manager Message poached by LGIM

LGIM has confirmed Stephen Message has joined the firm eight months after his sudden exit from Old Mutual Global Investors. A spokeswoman confirmed Message joined the Global Income team yesterday as a fund manager with a focus on UK income strategies. Message’s departure from OMGI was announced in December, with Ed Meier taking over the management of […]

Old Mutual swoops for ex-Tilney man Porteous

Old Mutual Wealth has appointed former Tilney client proposition head John Porteous as its retail customer solutions director. Porteous’s Old Mutual Wealth role is newly created and he will be responsible for setting up a retail customer solutions team. The team will work on customer service across the Old Mutual Wealth business. Old Mutual Wealth […]

Global energy: positioning for a recovery in the oil price 

Richard Hulf explains how he and John Dodd have positioned the Artemis Global Energy Fund and where they are finding opportunities. Richard explains how he and John are changing the complexion of the fund to focus on the most efficient oil producers. As he tells journalist Alexis Xydias, in this environment of lower prices, he […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment