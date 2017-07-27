Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Old Mutual and Royal London pour cold water on guaranteed drawdown launches

Providers wary of cost of mixing guarantees into drawdown products as talks results in lack of new products

By
Warning-Sign-Bumpy-Road-Recovery-Recession-700x450.jpg

Old Mutual and Royal London have poured cold water on potential guaranteed drawdown product launches.

Both providers have held discussions about launching unit-linked guarantees which combine drawdown with assured levels of income, but have elected to hold off on any new products for the time being.

Old Mutual had been looking at the prospects for a launch, but has made the decision to set plans to one side for the time being, noting that consumers were unlikely to understand and value a product offering a blend of drawdown and annuity.

“It’s down to cost,” head of retirement policy Jon Greer says. “I know the FCA is disappointed the market hasn’t changed but frankly there are reasons for that and those are nothing new.”

Old Mutual also notes that its existing retirement products did not suffer from excess volatility, so building in protections in some cases would not be necessary.

Why are advisers put off by guaranteed drawdown?

In November last year, Royal London told Money Marketing it was assessing a number of ways in which they could underwrite a drawdown solution, including using its protection businesses, Bright Grey and Scottish Provident, to set up structured products or life insurance to sit below flexible income withdrawals.

This also appears to have been put off, however.

Royal London head of corporate affairs Gareth Evans says: “We are not going ahead with anything right now. Whether or not we completely dismiss it I’m not sure, but there isn’t anything on the stocks coming ahead.”

Few players in the market offer guaranteed drawdown products currently.  Aegon, Metlife and Prudential were three of the front-runners.

Metlife, however, pulled out of the unit-linked guarantees market as it announced it was closing its wealth management arm to new business earlier this month.

Most Read

Recommended

1

Advisers express fears over lack of guaranteed income choices

Two thirds of advisers are worried that clients who want lifetime guaranteed income do not have enough choice. With 40 per cent of consumers fearing the decline in annuity rates and withdrawal of providers from the market will continue, a report by MetLife suggests that a lack of guaranteed income choices is leading to people […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

stethoscope-laptop-computer-medical-hospital-medicine-700.jpg

Clive Waller: Why the FCA focus on platforms?

Back in 2003, we conducted a piece of work for JP Morgan FundsHub. The work was set out by the estimable David Moffat, then their marketing director. Among one of David’s many prescient questions was: “Will platforms become the back office or will back office systems become the platform?” Some 14 years later, that question […]

MMI 2016

The FCA on suitability and where next for DB transfers: Our top five picks at MMI Harrogate

What is Money Marketing Interactive? Money Marketing Interactive is our flagship conference and comes to Harrogate for the first time in September following a great event in London earlier this year. It is all about delivering Money Marketing in a live format and bringing advisers together to debate how best to evolve the advice profession. […]

Latest careers

Paraplanner

London – £35-45K+ (depending on experience) + Benefits

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Kevin Neil 27th July 2017 at 4:42 pm

    LV?

Leave a comment