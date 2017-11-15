Money Marketing

Old Mutual to rebrand advice business as part of float

Old Mutual Wealth 2014Old Mutual Wealth will be rebranding as Quilter after its planned listing early next year.

Intrinsic advisers will fall under a new Quilter Financial Planning brand. Old Mutual’s higher end advice business, Private Client Advisers, will also rebrand as Quilter Private Client Advisers.

The two advice businesses will be rolled together with Quilter Cheviot and Old Mutual’s multi-asset business, which will become Quilter Investors, in a new ‘advice and wealth management’ business line. 

A ‘wealth platforms’ division, will split them from Old Mutual’s UK platform, to be renamed Quilter Wealth Solutions, and its international business, which will be called Quilter International.

The rebranding will take place over a period of around two years.

Old Mutual Wealth chief executive Paul Feeney says: “Having two distinct but complementary segments will help us to continue to deliver good customer outcomes for new and existing customers. Our recently reported Q3 year-to-date flows demonstrate continued strong demand for our investment solutions and services. However, having individually strong businesses is not enough by itself to drive success. We are focused on ensuring the businesses work together to build better solutions and drive integrated flows.

“We very much look forward to listing in 2018 as Quilter. We believe that we have a compelling investment opportunity as we continue to deliver strong and sustainable returns for shareholders in our own right as a fast-growing, independent and publicly listed company.”

 

  1. Julian Stevens 15th November 2017 at 9:48 am

    Unnecessary changes unsettle clients. Remember the brief period when they called themselves Selestia and then barely a year later changed to Old Mutual Wealth? I had clients phoning me up asking what the devil was going on.

