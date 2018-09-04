Old Mutual advice arm rebrands under Quilter banner

National advice business Old Mutual Private Client Advisers has completed its rebrand to Quilter Private Client Advisers as part of Quilter Plc’s two-year managed separation strategy.

The rebrand follows the renaming of parent company Quilter Plc, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, which separated from South African company Old Mutual Plc earlier this year.

Quilter PCA was established in 2015 and has six regional offices in Devon, Cumbria, Chester, London, Yorkshire and Birmingham.

Commenting on the rebrand, Quilter chief marketing officer Michelle Andrews says: “One of Quilter’s beliefs is in the value of face to face advice. It was therefore important to complete this rebranding early in the process of becoming Quilter.”

Quilter PCA has grown its presence this year ahead of the managed split, acquiring Wiltshire-based A&M Financial Services, Chirnsidebridge-based DG Pryde, and the Carlisle advisory arm of Saint & Co, bringing a combined total of £340m in assets under advice.

Quilter PCA managing director Nigel Speirs says:”Over the past few years the business has expanded both organically and through strategic acquisitions and today’s rebrand represents the next step in our journey.”

Quilter PCA serves predominantly high net worth clients, with 38 per cent holding in excess of £1m in personal wealth.

The Quilter group now oversees £116.5bn in customer investments as at 30 June. It recently reported a 16 per cent increase in adjusted profit before tax in its half-year update, the first figures published since listing as a standalone.