Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Old Mutual advice arm rebrands under Quilter banner

By

National advice business Old Mutual Private Client Advisers has completed its rebrand to Quilter Private Client Advisers as part of Quilter Plc’s two-year managed separation strategy.

The rebrand follows the renaming of parent company Quilter Plc, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, which separated from South African company Old Mutual Plc earlier this year.

Quilter PCA was established in 2015 and has six regional offices in Devon, Cumbria, Chester, London, Yorkshire and Birmingham.

Commenting on the rebrand, Quilter chief marketing officer Michelle Andrews says: “One of Quilter’s beliefs is in the value of face to face advice. It was therefore important to complete this rebranding early in the process of becoming Quilter.”

Quilter lures back director after 11 months at SEI

Quilter PCA has grown its presence this year ahead of the managed split, acquiring Wiltshire-based A&M Financial Services, Chirnsidebridge-based DG Pryde, and the Carlisle advisory arm of Saint & Co, bringing a combined total of £340m in assets under advice.

Quilter PCA managing director Nigel Speirs says:”Over the past few years the business has expanded both organically and through strategic acquisitions and today’s rebrand represents the next step in our journey.”

Another ex-Standard Life boss joins Quilter

Quilter PCA serves predominantly high net worth clients, with 38 per cent holding in excess of £1m in personal wealth.

The Quilter group now oversees £116.5bn in customer investments as at 30 June. It recently reported a 16 per cent increase in adjusted profit before tax in its half-year update, the first figures published since listing as a standalone.

Recommended
1

Under-45s underestimate pension needs

Nearly half of under 45s believe that a £100,000 savings pot would be enough to last retirement, even though this would provide an income of just £5,400 a year, new research suggests. A Sanlam report estimates that a pot of £480,000 would actually be needed for a comfortable retirement. A third do not think they […]
11

Thinktank calls on govt to scrap pension tax relief

A thinktank has called on the government to scrap pensions tax relief and replace it with bonuses on contributions. In a paper by Michael Johnson from the influential thinktank The Centre for Policy Studies, he says that the government should use a review into pensions tax relief to reform the system and broaden Britain’s savings […]
2

Millennials seeking more pensions support from employers

More than half of millennials want their employer to do more to explain pensions and benefits, Prudential research shows. The June survey of 1,178 adults finds 24 per cent of millennials admit to not having a pension fund and 27 per cent do not believe that pensions are relevant to their generation. While 66 per […]

Globe-Global-World-Map-700x450.jpg
1

Payday lender Wonga collapses into administration

Payday lender Wonga has put itself into administration after talks with the regulator failed to save the firm from the brink of collapse. Wonga raised £10m from shareholders four weeks ago but is still unable to meet outstanding compensation claims. A source told The Times yesterday that the FCA was in talks with Wonga, formerly […]

China: growth defence or another debt-fuelled boom?

By Douglas Turnbull, Head of Chinese Equities at Neptune Following recent stimulus efforts from Beijing, Neptune’s Douglas Turnbull examines how the government’s long-term reform agenda can be balanced with supporting growth and addressing structural challenges, and the investment opportunities arising from this.Click here to read more Important information: Investment Risks Neptune funds may have a […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Profile: Acumen MD on growing your own advisers

Acumen Financial Partnership managing director Angela Maher discusses succession plans and family values Family crops up a lot when Acumen Financial Partnership managing director Angela Maher talks about business. It is clearly important. Having come from generations of people who ran their own businesses in industries such as farming, you could say it is is […]

Lack of workplace advice will cost business, planning heads say

Employers who do not invest in financial advice for their staff risk decreased productivity in their workplace, leading planning heads have said. Provider and technology providers have called for employers to take financial advice more seriously and help employees plan for retirement after Chase de Vere research last week showed 83 per cent of companies […]

Tom Hegarty: The gold standard in paraplanning

Paraplanning is a relatively recent function within advice firms. Such roles did not really exist 20 years ago, as most advisers would tend to carry out all planning aspects themselves, including their research, technical analysis and suitability processes. But thanks to regulation becoming more challenging, advisers have realised that separating the client-facing and non-client-facing processes […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com