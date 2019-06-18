Old Mutual Ltd fires CEO after conflict of interest concerns

South African group Old Mutual has fired its chief executive over conflict of interest concerns.

The savings and insurance group suspended Peter Moyo last month, but did not disclose why it had done so.

In a statement this morning, Old Mutual has confirmed that Moyo’s employment has now officially been terminated in the wake of dividend payments Moyo sanctioned from other companies he had an interest in while Old Mutual was entitled to funds.

The concerns surround medical device group NMT in particular. The statement notes that specific terms were placed on Moyo’s employment when he took on the role at Old Mutual to govern the conflicting interest in NMT.

Late last year, the Old Mutual committee tasked with monitoring related party transactions asked Moyo for a report on his dealings to check the terms had been agreed to.

During the process, it emerged that Moyo and his own personal investment company had made R30.6m (£1.65m) through ordinary dividends paid by NMT Capital over 2018 totaling R115m. Moyo chaired one of the meetings where R105m of dividends was declared.

Old Mutual claims this breached its rights as a preference shareholder, and preference share capital it was due still remains unpaid and was redeemable at the time Moyo chaired the meeting that paid out the dividend.

The statement reads: “The board has not been provided with an acceptable explanation why, in clear contravention of the relevant preference share agreement with Old Mutual as well as Mr Moyo’s employment obligations, ordinary dividends were declared whilst debt to Old Mutual was outstanding….The board came to the conclusion that there was a material breakdown in trust and confidence in Mr Moyo.”

Old Mutual says that since he was suspended, Moyo has violated the terms of his suspension, and the pair could still not agree terms of separation, so the firm had no choice but to end his contract.

Chief operating officer Iain Williamson had been serving as interim chief executive since the suspension, and will continue to do so while Old Mutual starts the search for a new permanent chife executive.