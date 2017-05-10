Old Mutual continues acquisition drive with Chester IFA

Old Mutual continues adviser acquisition drive with Cheadle-based firm

Old Mutual has acquired Cheadle-based advice firm Maestro Financial Services to join its Private Client Advisers business.

Maestro will operate as part of the firm’s Chester regional group and its owner and managing director Niel Lingwood and support staff will join Old Mutual.

The acquisition adds more than £120m in assets under advice to the Old Mutual Wealth-branded adviser business, but Old Mutual did not disclose the price of the deal.

Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers managing director Nigel Speirs says: “I’m delighted that we can now add to our Chester office by welcoming Niel and his colleagues into the business.”

Lingwood adds: “I’m really pleased to be joining Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Advisers, which shares Maestro’s values and principles and will offer our clients continuity and ongoing service from a trusted and reliable national financial planning business.”

Old Mutual Wealth acquired Premier Planning and Premier Wealth in March and Infiniti Financial Planning in April.

Private Client Advisers operates as an appointed representative of Intrinsic, Old Mutual’s restricted network.