Old Mutual boss suggests industry buyers among OMGI bidders

By

Old Mutual is aiming for at least £500m from the sale of OMGI

Old Mutual’s chief executive Bruce Hemphill has suggested industry buyers may be in the mix of bidders for OMGI.

Old Mutual has reportedly approached the US firm that invested in Gartmore to facilitate a buyout of the single strategy division of the asset manager, led by OMGI chief executive and star fund manager Richard Buxton.

Hellman & Friedman is among the private equity houses that have been sounded out by Old Mutual, alongside Cinven and CVC Capital Partners.

However, in an interview with Reuters, Hemphill said they were looking at all options and there may also be industry buyers.

Interested parties had until last Friday to make their bids.

Hemphill also said the structure of Old Mutual had made it difficult to appeal to investors with those in developed markets worried about its disparate make-up and while emerging market managers may be prevented from investing in the company due to their mandates.

It may sell subsidiaries in China, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay as part of its break-up, he says.

“With conglomerates of this size, you tend to end up with a level of mediocrity which creeps in.”

Hemphill says the plan is to focus on Africa, where most of its revenues already come from.

