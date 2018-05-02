Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Official figures show shocking disparity in pensioner incomes

Our recent analysis of HMRC figures has highlighted shocking disparities in pension incomes throughout the UK.

Our recent analysis of HMRC figures has highlighted shocking disparities in pension incomes throughout the UK.

HMRC’s Personal Incomes Statistics 2015-16 show that while the top ten local authorities for pension income are all in London or the South East, the situation becomes more mixed further down the list with three of the bottom ten local authorities also being in London and the South East.

A North/South divide?

While the average income for London based pensioners is £18,400 per year this is bolstered by areas such as the City of London where mean pension incomes are £37,900, Westminster (£29,500) and Kensington and Chelsea (£26,700).

However, Barking and Dagenham came near the bottom of the list with a mean pension income of just £12,800. Only Stoke delivered a lower mean pension income in the UK with £12,300. Other South East boroughs near the bottom of the list were Southampton (£13,100) and Slough (£13,500).

The figures explode any idea of a North/South divide when it comes to pension income. The figures are based on the UK’s 31 million taxpayers, and include all forms of taxable pensions income.

This issue is not limited to England with Scotland and Wales also seeing large disparities. In Scotland average pension incomes range from £20,000 in Stirling to £13,900 in North Lanarkshire.  In Wales average pension incomes range from £18,700 in the Vale of Glamorgan down to £13,900 in Caerphilly.

Our view

Helen Morrissey, Personal Finance Specialist at Royal London said: “These figures show a shocking disparity in pension incomes with in some cases very prosperous pensioners living only a few miles down the road from those who are struggling.  The higher cost of living in areas such as London and the South East adds an extra burden to pensioners who are already under considerable pressure. ”

She added: “Such figures demonstrate the importance of planning for the long term by saving into a pension, and drives home the importance of financial advice for all. While auto enrolment has made a good start we can build on this by encouraging your clients to make higher contributions, and engaging employers and their workforce in the importance of saving for the future.”

Table 1. Top 10 local authorities for pension income 2015-16

  Local Authority Nation/region Pension income
1 City of London London 37900
2 Westminster London 29500
3 Kensington & Chelsea London 26700
4 South Bucks South East 26000
5 Elmbridge South East 25900
6 Mole Valley South East 25700
7 Camden London 24000
8 Chiltern South East 23300
9 Guildford South East 23100
10= Hart South East 22600
10= Waverley South East

22600

Table 2. Bottom 10 local authorities for pension income 2015-16

  Local Authority Nation/region Pension income (£ PA)
1 Stoke West Midlands 12300
2 Barking and Dagenham London 12800
3 Hull Yorks and Humber 12900
4 Sandwell West Midlands 13000
5 Southampton South East 13100
6 Bolsover East Midlands 13300
6= Leicester East Midlands 13300
8 Knowsley North West 13500
8= Slough South East 13500
10 Sunderland North East

13600

Source: HM Revenue and Customs, Personal Incomes Statistics 2015-16, March 2018

Recommended

Industry failing to nudge people to consider pensions options

The financial services industry has failed to find ways of nudging consumers to think about their options at retirement, despite three years of pension freedoms. A panel at the Association of British Insurers retirement conference today lamented the way companies talk to people about pensions and the lack of engagement it inspires. ABI director general […]

The lowdown on new DB transfer value analysis rules

Transfer value comparator and appropriate pension transfer analysis to replace much-maligned TVAS report in October The latest instalment in the long-running debate around defined benefit transfers was revealed by the FCA just before Easter. It was the response to the consultation it ran last summer. However, the landscape has changed since that point, with the […]

Money-Coins-Pound-Currency-Close-up-700x450.jpg
7

Pru adviser under fire over transfer value confusion

Prudential must compensate a customer whose transfer value was significantly reduced after a meeting with an in-house adviser. According to a Financial Ombudsman Service decision, the customer, called Mr L, was told on 2 March 2017 that the transfer value for his pension policy was £141,981. He met with a Prudential adviser, who recommended he […]

7

FOS appoints former Which? boss to lead review into complaints failures

The Financial Ombudsman Service has appointed Money and Mental Health Policy Institute vice chair Richard Lloyd to lead an independent review into its complaints handling process. The former Which? executive director has been charged with producing a report into FOS’ practices after a Channel 4 documentary earlier this year suggested a number of failures at […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Behind the numbers: Do quality stocks offer an advantage during times of stress?

Quality stocks offer an appealing combination of defensive characteristics and potentially superior returns, but valuations are driven by greed and fear Recent market vulnerabilities have got many investors rethinking their exposures. What role do defensive assets play if interest rates rise? Is the downside risk unpalatable? Could it be better to seek safety in higher […]

business property relief

Tony Wickenden: HMRC strengthens its anti-avoidance armoury

Changes that come into force from September are further reminders that tax cannot be ignored by merely placing assets overseas I have written extensively in this publication over the past few years about the Treasury’s and HM Revenue & Customs’ attitude to tax avoidance. A powerful combination of success in tribunal and court cases, targeted anti-avoidance […]

Is default drawdown a realistic proposition?

Default models have proved successful for accumulation but can the same be said for drawdown? When an idea works, it is natural to see if it can successfully be applied to something else. So it should come as no surprise that MPs are calling for default decumulation options to emulate the success auto-enrolment has had […]

Comments

    Leave a comment