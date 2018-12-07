Money Marketing
OECD: Lack of financial literacy leads to poor retirement decisions

By

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development claims behavioural biases and low levels of financial knowledge are undermining people’s ability to make appropriate decisions for their retirement.

The OECD’s Pensions Outlook 2018 says automatic features, default options and simple information and choice could combat the lack of financial literacy.

The OECD’s view is that automatic enrolment and automatic escalation of contributions can help people start saving for retirement and achieve appropriate contribution levels.

In addition, default options can help people who are unable or unwilling to choose a contribution rate, pension provider, investment strategy, or post-retirement product such as an annuity.

The economic organisation also says simplifying the decision-making process through, for example, clear pension statements and dashboards, can get people to take action to improve their future retirement income prospects.

The Pensions Outlook 2018 report also maintains that a diversified and balanced pension system incorporating a funded component such as an annuity is important and remains a key policy goal of the OECD.

Other issues argued in the report include that better disclosure, pricing regulations and structural solutions are required to align charges levied with the cost of managing retirement savings.

Making costs and charges more transparent has been a key objective of policy in all OECD jurisdictions, with measures to improve reporting, communication and benchmarking of investment costs and plan charges becoming more prevalent.

OECD principal economist and head of the private pension unit Pablo Antolin says: “Policymakers have made headway over recent years to improve the design of funded pensions to address some of the challenges inherent with low levels of financial knowledge and behavioural biases but there is more to do.

“Ultimately, and for fear of stating the obvious, to ensure higher retirement income, people need to increase retirement savings, pension contributions, and/or the length of the contribution period in both pay as you go and funded pension arrangements.

“This is even more necessary as improvements in mortality and life expectancy lead to ever-longer periods in retirement.”

1

Danby Bloch: Is your risk register up to scratch?

Advice is becoming a more risky business, meaning firms must rethink their approach to the issues they face Given the Financial Ombudsman Service’s compensation limit is set to rise to £350,000, it is time for advice firms to rethink their approach to the risks they now face. The FCA’s plan is for the new limit […]

Alistair Cunningham
13

Alistair Cunningham: Chartered status has been cheapened

I was one of the first to be granted chartered financial planner status, but I wonder what the future is for the accolade. The Personal Finance Society does not seem overly concerned about erosion of the title, seemingly allowing its abuse with impunity. There have been high-profile incidents of more than one chartered financial planner […]

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Philip Dodd 7th December 2018 at 3:08 pm

    So …the OECD, with annual operating revenues of >600,000,000 euros from 35 countries has come up with these seismic conclusions. Gizzajob.

    • Harry Katz 7th December 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Quite so Phillip.

      When will the ‘great and the good realise’ that in the UK literacy and numeracy are very sub-standard.

      Britain has up to eight million adults who are functionally illiterate, a recent report revealed. The World Literacy Foundation said one in five of the UK population are so poor at reading and writing they struggle to read a medicine label.

      England has the highest proportion of graduates in school leaver jobs (28%) of any developed country because they lack basic numeracy and literacy. They just don’t have the maths and English. How do they get into University, let alone get a degree (sports management??) Of 700 social science undergraduates over 9 universities only 25% had sufficient numeracy needed for daily life and the workplace. OECD Findings.

      About 45% of tuition fees will not be repaid owing to the low incomes of these ‘graduates’. The cost will be borne by the public sector. (The taxpayers)

      So rather than lamenting financial illiteracy, we need to tackle illiteracy in general and that is not our job, but the government’s.

