Obrador’s landslide victory in Mexico

By Thomas Smith, Fund Manager & Co-Head of Emerging Market Equities

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has been elected President of Mexico, with over 50% of votes cast – the largest share ever for a president in Mexico. What are the implications for the Mexican economy?

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific sectors are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these sectors. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

FCA interior 620x430

FCA warns of fraudulent Alliance Trust Savings clone

The FCA is warning investors about a scam firm pretending to be platform Alliance Trust Savings. The clone firm has been operating under the name Alliance Trust and is using the same address as the authorised firm. According to the FCA, it has been using a false website and email. The FCA warns that scammers […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
1

Court ruling opens banks up to £18bn in PPI payouts

A court ruling could result in banks paying up to £18bn in compensation to customers missold payment protection insurance. The Financial Times reports on a Manchester County Court hearing in June where the judge decided a couple was entitled to get all of the 76 per cent commission they paid back in compensation. The FCA […]

Investment

Income should mean income

By Robin Geffen, Fund Manager & CEO, Neptune Equity income funds have a vital role to play in client portfolios today. With the awkward confluence of the baby boomers retiring as fixed income yields sit at historic lows, these funds have increasingly taken centre stage in delivering income for those who need to live off […]

  • Top trends

1

Tracey Evans: Drawdown problems are a ticking time bomb

Over the last few weeks I’ve been reviewing recent reports available to the advisory community. The one which particularly caught my attention was “Drawdown: Is it working for consumers?” which was produced by Zurich. It is based on a YouGov survey of 742 people who have moved into drawdown since pension freedoms began. The main points I pulled from the research […]

Richard-Buxton-600x385.jpg

OMGI reveals new name

Old Mutual Global Investors will be renamed Merian Global Investors from the autumn. The name change follows the completion of the sale of the single-strategy business to TA Associates last week. The exact date of the renaming is yet to be confirmed with OMGI going by its current name until then. OMGI chief executive Richard […]

