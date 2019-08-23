Nutmeg sees ‘positive’ reaction to advice service

Digital wealth manager Nutmeg says interest in its £350 flat fee advice service has been positive since its launch nearly 10 months ago, despite low numbers.

Speaking to Money Marketing, a spokeswoman says Nutmeg has received around 400 enquiries for its advice service in the last six months.

Comparatively, more than 1,000 people had registered their interest in the first four months however, which the firm said then was “in line with expectations.”

In February, the digital wealth manager confirmed that around two-thirds of these enquiries only needed guidance.

Nutmeg’s personalised advice service includes a free initial consultation followed by a £350 charge for recommendations and an additional £350 for any ongoing management or consultation.

The offering is currently run by two advisers, one paraplanner, one product manager, a technology designer and an extended data team.

Industry heavyweights were quick to criticise what counts as “advice” when the service was launched, but Nutmeg says it is confident it is playing an important role in closing the advice cap.

Head of advice Lisa Caplan says: “Nutmeg has been pleased with the interest in financial advice since launch, from both existing customers and people who have never invested with Nutmeg.

“We always knew that there was a large advice gap in the UK and that digital wealth managers had an important role to play in offering financial advice, enabled through technology at a much lower cost. And it’s great to see that we’re helping people access financial advice.”

There are no planned expansions or developments to the current service as it is, Caplan adds.

Nutmeg says the service did see a boost in popularity towards the end of the 2018/19 tax year.

The spokeswoman says: “We’ve continued to see a lot of interest in our advice in the run up to tax year end as people looked to get their finances in shape.”

Nutmeg has seen a raft of activity lately, cutting six of the 11 directors from its board in March in an effort to streamline its management.

The robo-adviser also raised £2.5m in a crowdfunding round of its customers in June.