Nutmeg to raise new money through crowdfunding

Digital weath manager and robo-adviser Nutmeg is looking to raise money from its customers in a crowfunding round this summer.

The fundraising will be held in conjunction with investment platform Crowdube.

Nutmeg chief executive Martin Stead says that the company is investing in new features for the UK customers, “while also taking Nutmeg to new markets around the world, with our first international launch imminent.”

Nutmeg customers will add their weight to institutional investors like Goldman Sachs, which put £45m behind Nutmeg in January.



Other Nutmeg’s shareholders include Hong Kong-based IFA Convoy, Taiwain-based Taipei Fubon Bank and London-based venture capital firm Balderton Capital.

Stead says: “We’ve come a long way since we launched in 2012. We’ve grown from a trailblazing start-up to a full-scale digital wealth manager. Now, we want to give eligible Nutmeg customers the chance to share in our success – it’s the least we could do, since they’re the reason we’ve got this far.”

Nutmeg is one of Europe’s biggests robo-advisers, but reported £12.4m losses for 2017, up from £9.4m the year before.

At the time, the company said it would use the investment for its expansion into other markets.

The company recently re-shuffled its board with six members, including Nutmeg chief executive and co-founder Nick Hungerford stepping down last Friday as part of the reshuffle, along with current chief investment officer Shaun Port.

Crowdcube co-founder Luke Lang says: “Nutmeg is a business with a deep sense of purpose – they’re tackling everyday problems and challenges that will resonate with many of our investors. It remains our mission to help nurture the growth of innovative businesses and we’ve no doubt the campaign will be a real success.”