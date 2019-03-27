Money Marketing
Nutmeg to raise new money through crowdfunding

By

Digital weath manager and robo-adviser Nutmeg is looking to raise money from its customers in a crowfunding round this summer.

The fundraising will be held in conjunction with investment platform Crowdube.

Nutmeg chief executive Martin Stead says that the company is investing in new features for the UK customers, “while also taking Nutmeg to new markets around the world, with our first international launch imminent.”

Nutmeg customers will add their weight to institutional investors like Goldman Sachs, which put £45m behind Nutmeg in January.

Other Nutmeg’s shareholders include Hong Kong-based IFA Convoy, Taiwain-based Taipei Fubon Bank and London-based venture capital firm Balderton Capital.

Stead says: “We’ve come a long way since we launched in 2012. We’ve grown from a trailblazing start-up to a full-scale digital wealth manager. Now, we want to give eligible Nutmeg customers the chance to share in our success – it’s the least we could do, since they’re the reason we’ve got this far.”

Nutmeg is one of Europe’s biggests robo-advisers, but reported £12.4m losses for 2017, up from £9.4m the year before.

At the time, the company said it would use the investment for its expansion into other markets.

The company recently re-shuffled its board with six members, including Nutmeg chief executive and co-founder Nick Hungerford stepping down last Friday as part of the reshuffle, along with current chief investment officer Shaun Port.

Crowdcube co-founder Luke Lang says: “Nutmeg is a business with a deep sense of purpose – they’re tackling everyday problems and challenges that will resonate with many of our investors. It remains our mission to help nurture the growth of innovative businesses and we’ve no doubt the campaign will be a real success.”

Comments

There are 6 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Clive Moore 27th March 2019 at 9:24 am

    hmmm, crowdfunding. Traditionally a more expensive funding route but used where closer scrutiny of a business doesn’t encourage traditional lenders.

  2. Steve D 27th March 2019 at 1:55 pm

    Inviting clients to invest in your business? Hmmm, not sure about that..!

  3. Grey Area 27th March 2019 at 5:20 pm

    “Now, we want to give eligible Nutmeg customers the chance to share in our success – it’s the least we could do, since they’re the reason we’ve got this far.”

    I sincerely hope that doesn’t come back to bite…

  4. Austyn Smith 27th March 2019 at 6:42 pm

    Have the institutions and venture capital firms said they won’t give them anymore ? Loss making is loss making !

  5. D H 28th March 2019 at 8:53 am

    You have to admire there …ls they (Nutmeg) have spent every penny they have had thus far, and consistently reported big losses
    Now it seems normal avenues for further funding has closed, they have turned to “crowdfunding”…..

    What next “bitcoin”…?

