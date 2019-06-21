Money Marketing
Nutmeg breaks crowdfunding target

By

Robo-adviser Nutmeg has raised £2.5m in a crowdfunding round of its customers.

The digital wealth manager was targeting £1m, but exceeded this within a few hours when the crowdfunding went live yesterday afternoon.

Some 1,000 investors have now taken a combined stake of around 1 per cent in the company.

They are entitled to the same preference share class as the recent institutional funding round co-led by Goldman Sachs in January.

Is robo-guidance good enough for millennials?

Crowdfunding investors who are not Nutmeg customers will have access to the round after existing clients were given early access.

Nutmeg chief executive Martin Stead says: “Our customers are our greatest advocates and we wanted to give them an opportunity to invest in, as well as with, a business they’ve helped to make a success.

“All of our shareholders – institutional and crowd – have my commitment that everyone at Nutmeg HQ will work tirelessly to deliver shareholder value. With their support, we’ll be able to help even more people reach their life goals with our award-winning investment strategy.”

For £5,000 in crowdfunding, investors get to become “super-users”, getting a first look at new product developments.

For £25,000, investors are entitled to VIP customer support, and for £50,000 Nutmeg will lower its fees for the duration of the investment.

For £100,000, crowdfunders will be able to take part in a roundtable with the firm’s chief investment officer.

FCA fines Bank of Scotland £45m for failing to report fraud suspicions

The FCA has fined Bank of Scotland £45m for failuring to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at its Reading-based Impaired Assets team. An update published today explains the context of the fine which dates back to the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. Bank of Scotland identified suspicious conduct […]

