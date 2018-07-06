Money Marketing
Nucleus poaches Standard Life customer services head

Business-People-Portfolio-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpgNucleus has brought in Standard Life’s Valerie Rogerson as its client relations head.

Rogerson was customer service strategy and proposition head at Standard Life.

Her appointment follows confirmation Nucleus is to list on the Alternative Investment Market in a deal that could value it at around £150m. Dealings in the shares are expected to start on AIM later in July.

Rogerson brings more than 10 years of experience to the role, which involves giving Nucleus’s adviser firms operational support and promoting best practice.

She says: “This is a hugely exciting time in the platform market and at Nucleus in particular, so I am really looking forward to playing an active role in continuing to develop how we do things.

Advisers back Nucleus float to beat conflict of interest concerns

Nucleus chief customer officer Barry Neilson says: “Valerie brings an impressive amount of experience that we can tap into from day one and I am sure she will become an invaluable member not just of the team, but also to our advisers, as we gear up for future growth here at Nucleus.”

This new hire comes at a time when Nucleus is looking to take advantage of growth opportunities in the platform market having recently reported record profit.

In March, Nucleus announced the appointment of Angus Samuels to replace former chairman the late Paul Bradshaw.

