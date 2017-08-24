Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Nucleus pays out first ever dividend to advisers

Advisers in line for first payout since taking stakes in 2006

By

David-Ferguson-Nucleus-2013-700x450.jpgNucleus has paid a £4.3m dividend to shareholders, the first since its launch in 2006.

The platform’s shareholders include investment and advice company Sanlam, individual advisers and advice firms, and its own staff and management.

The dividend equates to a payment of around £2.43 per ordinary share and has been paid from the company’s £15m cash reserves.

A statement says the dividend reflects a yield of 4.8 per cent and is a mix of an ordinary profit-based dividend and a one-off distribution of historic surplus reserves.

Nucleus chief executive David Ferguson says: “We are investing more than ever in the business and the product and even taking that into account and our regulatory capital obligations we felt it was right to reward the shareholders for backing us.”

He adds: “Following five consecutive years of increasing revenues and profitability that has seen the business become debt free with over £15m in cash reserves, Nucleus is better positioned than ever before to take advantage of the significant growth opportunities in the platform sector.”

Sanlam to offload £3.6m Nucleus shares

Nucleus reported 2017 first half gross inflows of £1.3bn and assets under administration of £12.8bn – a 44.8 per cent and 28 per cent increase, respectively.

In 2016, it recorded AUA of £11.4bn and 21 per cent increase in profit.

In June, the platform announced a reduction in charges for clients with portfolios over £500,000.

Recommended

David-Ferguson-Nucleus-2013-700x450.jpg

Nucleus cashes in on platform market ‘shambles’ as profits increase

Nucleus profits rise 21 per cent as platform positions itself as “stable” option Advisers’ thinning patience with replatforming projects and consolidation is partly behind an uplift in net inflows seen by Nucleus in the first quarter of 2017, the company says. Nucleus has reported a drop in net inflows to £1.1bn in 2016, down from £1.3bn […]

David-Ferguson-Nucleus-2013-700x450.jpg

Nucleus names chairman to succeed Paul Bradshaw

Nucleus has appointed Punter Southall chairman Angus Samuels as non-executive chairman following the death of Paul Bradshaw. Samuels has been a non-executive director at Nucleus since 2006. He has worked in financial services for over 30 years, including as chief executive of Credit Suisse Asset Management. He also holds non-executive director roles at Sanlam and […]

stethoscope-laptop-computer-medical-hospital-medicine-700.jpg
8

Clive Waller: Why the FCA focus on platforms?

Back in 2003, we conducted a piece of work for JP Morgan FundsHub. The work was set out by the estimable David Moffat, then their marketing director. Among one of David’s many prescient questions was: “Will platforms become the back office or will back office systems become the platform?” Some 14 years later, that question […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Robo firms struggle to enter auto-enrolment market

Online wealth managers have struggled to enter the UK auto-enrolment market because of high costs and legislation and are now looking elsewhere for opportunities. Moneyfarm chief financial officer Paolo Savini Nicci tells Money Marketing the firm has no plans to get involved in auto-enrolment, because of a “crowded” marketplace, relatively low account values and high costs. […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment