Nucleus lines up float

Nucleus could become the latest adviser-backed platform to float as reports emerge that it has appointed a broker to oversee a stock market listing.

The platform currently has around £13bn of assets under administration, and is eyeing a float valuation upwards of £100m, according to Sky News.

Nucleus had been eyeing a float in 2016, but withdrew its plans after feedback from advisers suggested they should concentrate on innovation and efficiency improvements before any listing.

The platform went live in 2006. Last night, after five years of increasing profits, it paid out its first dividend to advisers and other shareholders, which include investment and advice company Sanlam as a major stakeholder.

A float for Nucleus would follow hot on the heels of fellow platform Transact, which listed this morning at a price of 196p. AJ Bell, which has around £40bn in assets, more than twice that of Nucleus, could float for around £350m, according to analysts.

Speaking to Money Marketing in 2016, Nucleus chief executive David Ferguson noted that the firm’s shareholder agreement committed it to assess the viability of an initial public offering by the end of 2017.

A Nucleus spokesman says: “We are on record as saying our shareholder agreement provides for an exit event. While we understand recent events may have given rise to speculation, as far as Nucleus is concerned that’s all it is.”