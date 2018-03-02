Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nucleus lines up float

By

Nucleus could become the latest adviser-backed platform to float as reports emerge that it has appointed a broker to oversee a stock market listing.

The platform currently has around £13bn of assets under administration, and is eyeing a float valuation upwards of £100m, according to Sky News.

Nucleus had been eyeing a float in 2016, but withdrew its plans after feedback from advisers suggested they should concentrate on innovation and efficiency improvements before any listing.

The platform went live in 2006. Last night, after five years of increasing profits, it paid out its first dividend to advisers and other shareholders, which include investment and advice company Sanlam as a major stakeholder.

A float for Nucleus would follow hot on the heels of fellow platform Transact, which listed this morning at a price of 196p. AJ Bell, which has around £40bn in assets, more than twice that of Nucleus, could float for around £350m, according to analysts.

Speaking to Money Marketing in 2016, Nucleus chief executive David Ferguson noted that the firm’s shareholder agreement committed it to assess the viability of an initial public offering by the end of 2017.

Profile: Nucleus boss David Ferguson on pricing pressures and the prospect of a future IPO

A Nucleus spokesman says: “We are on record as saying our shareholder agreement provides for an exit event. While we understand recent events may have given rise to speculation, as far as Nucleus is concerned that’s all it is.”

Recommended

David-Ferguson-Nucleus-2013-700x450.jpg
1

Nucleus pulls back on IPO plans

Nucleus has delayed plans to explore flotation after advisers reacted negatively to the proposal. Chief executive David Ferguson told Money Marketing in February that the terms of its ownership required the adviser-owned firm to explore a float this year. However, chief financial officer Doug Heron now says the plans have been shelved. He says: “Our […]

1

FCA issues further guidance on ‘personal recommendation’ standard

The FCA has finished implementing the recommendations of the Financial Advice Market Review with the publication today of a policy statement relating to personal recommendations today. The FCA aligned itself with Mifid II last year by mandating that regulated advice must contain a personalised recommendation. In August last year, the FCA published a consultation paper […]

Gregg McClymont 480
1

Gregg McClymont: Why I need a financial adviser

Combining risk frameworks with appropriate asset allocation is no mean feat Economists call them “teachable moments”. A life event which make us think more about long-term financial planning. Until my 40th birthday, I barely thought of my mortality. But since then I have barely thought of anything else. A major birthday milestone combined with the arrival […]

US equity income: the standout market

By James Hackman, head of US Equities at Neptune With a growing dividend market, very low payout ratios and high dividend cover, the US is one of the standout equity income markets globally. It is also one of the most unloved. James Hackman, manager of the top-performing Neptune US Income Fund, highlights six key facts […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

London-based DFM investigated by US authorities

London-based fund firm Beaufort Securities has been charged with money laundering and securities fraud by the US Department of Justice, the FCA has revealed. In a statement this afternoon, the FCA said that it had been cooperating with the US agency over its investigations into six separate individuals. The indictment from the DOJ alleges that […]

Lib Dems join calls for contingent charging ban on DB transfers

The Liberal Democrats have called for contingent charging on pension transfers to be banned because it is “against the public interest”. Stephen Lloyd, the Liberal Democrat spokesman for work and pensions, argues it is impossible for advisers to give impartial advice when the adviser only gets paid if the consumer chooses to transfer out. This […]

Comments

    Leave a comment