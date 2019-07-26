Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Nucleus increases AUA to £15.3bn

By

Platform costsConsolidator acquisitions have resulted in “higher than expected” outflows for platform provider Nucleus although the company’s assets under administration have grown to £15.3bn.

In a trading update for the three months to 30 June 2019, AUA were up 3.9 per cent on the previous quarter and 6.9 per cent from Q2 last year.

Consolidator makes fourth adviser acquisition of 2019

Gross inflows for Nucleus increased for the second consecutive quarter and were up 4.7 per cent on the previous quarter.

The company also increased the number of advisers “actively using” the platform by 1.9 per cent year on year to 1,383.

Customer numbers rose to 95,657, an increase of 1.6 per cent from the previous quarter and 5.5 per cent compared to last year.

AJ Bell platform helps break £50bn assets milestone

Nucleus says it has continued to invest in the platform proposition. It cited improvements made in the second quarter on pensions and drawdown capabilities including automated phased drawdown as well as the “successful transition” to a new stockbroking service.

Nucleus founder and chief executive David Ferguson says: “Momentum in the business has continued in the second quarter with AUA increasing around 7 per cent year on year compared to a FTSE All-Share decrease of 3.5 per cent in the same period. Gross inflows increased by 4.7 per cent on the previous quarter which is pleasing against a backdrop of unsettled market conditions driven by ongoing political and economic uncertainty, which is likely to continue into Q3, and we achieved our second consecutive quarter of improving gross inflows. Outflows remain higher than expected, primarily due to increased outflows from a small number of firms that have been acquired by consolidators.

“The change to our technology model in November 2018 increased our change velocity. In Q2 we have delivered a substantially improved pensions and drawdown capability, alongside a new stockbroking service that brings significantly reduced trading costs for clients and completed our Mifid II regulatory costs and charges disclosure. Having delivered a number of propositional changes in the first half of the year, we intend to continue to build on this momentum with a series of further enhancements that will improve service delivery and operational resilience.”

AUA and inflows

Quarter ended
30 June 2019

Quarter ended

31 March 2019

Quarter ended

30 June 2018

H1 ended

30 June 2019

 H1 ended
30 June 2018
£m £m £m £m £m
Opening AUA 14,753 13,884 13,527 13,884 13,577
Inflows 488 466 600 955 1,265
Outflows (377) (332) (285) (709) (539)
Net flows 111 134 315 246 726
Market movements 468 735 497 1,202 36
Closing AUA 15,332 14,753 14,339 15,332 14,339
Daily average AUA 15,047 14,399 14,086 14,725 13,849

Data from Nucleus 

Recommended
20

FSCS deems LC&F liable for advice given by marketing firm

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has deemed that “mini-bond” provider London Capital & Finance has liability for the advice given to investors by the unregulated marketing firm it used. Online marketing company Surge acted on behalf of LC&F to target investors and made millions of pounds in the process. An FSCS investigation found a “number […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg
1

Aegon snaps up long-serving Standard Life employee

Aegon has appointed Leigh-Ann Plenderleith as its chief actuary and financial strategy director to drive the strategy for capital management, asset/liability matching and market consistent value across the business. Plenderleith joins this month from Standard Life where she has worked for 19 years and will report to chief financial officer Stephen McGee. She replaces James […]

Outgoing RBS chief heads to troubled Australian bank

Royal Bank of Scotland chief executive Ross McEwan will take the top job at National Australia Bank. The move follows the resignation of NAB’s former leader, Andrew Thorburn, in the wake of the nation’s Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry. While NAB is headquartered in Melbourne, it has not […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA extends transition power for no deal Brexit

The FCA intends to extend the proposed duration of the directions issued under the temporary transitional power to the 31 December 2020 in the event of a no deal Brexit. The regulator says this is to reflect the extension of Article 50 but other than the time extension its approach “remains unchanged” from the position […]

Countdown to fame: The Wellesley Grove Journal

Countdown to fame? When applying for a new job, it makes sense to mention specific talents or interests that could provide useful talking points in subsequent interviews. WGJ now knows AJ Bell gives significant weight to this idea after its announcement that the company’s newest intern is none other than the highest-ever scorer in Countdown’s […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and thought leadership.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com