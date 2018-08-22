Money Marketing
Nucleus looks to bolster tech with new product head

By

Nucleus has recruited Sam Hampton-Smith as head of product development to bolster the platform’s technology capabilities.

He joins from Edinburgh-based cybersecurity firm ZoneFox, where he is head of engineering, and will report to chief technology officer Andy Smith.

Hampton-Smith will be responsible for leading the development team at Nucleus, managing regular software releases and upgrades as well as handling the technical design and testing of new functions.

Nucleus says it expects to make further hires over the coming years as technology becomes more important to finance services.

Smith says the hire will help build a proposition that makes it easier for advisers and their clients to manage their finances.

