NS&I launches client reporting tool for advisers

NS&I has launched a new client reporting service for advisers as it pledges further help for IFAs frustrated at accesses to its products.

Head of intermediary relationships Andrew Pike says the tool on its Adviser Helpline will save time for advisers tracking down client information and “make NS&I easier to do business with”.

He says: “These new features of NS&I’s Adviser Helpline mean that NS&I is able to provide a faster and more comprehensive service to advice firms. We know that advisers often recommend NS&I products and are very supportive of our unique security guarantee, but they also tell us we could make life easier for them when contacting us.”

NS&I also noted its intention to launch online access to client information later in the year.

Money Marketing reported in December that the initial timeline for launching the adviser phone service was January.