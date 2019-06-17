Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Now: Pensions petitions govt to end loophole for low savers

By

Master trust Now: Pensions has written to Chancellor Philip Hammond as part of a petition to end a loophole that sees 1.75m savers miss out on pensions tax relief.

The letter from Now: Pensions chief executive Troy Clutterbuck to Hammond coincides with the launch of a campaign to make the way pension providers administer relief fairer.

Pension providers administer tax relief for their customers in two different ways.

The relief-at-source method automatically claims basic rate tax relief (equivalent to 25 per cent of each worker’s contribution) from HM Revenue & Customs, adding it to the pension pot.

The alternative net pay method adjusts for tax relief before contributions are paid, whether basic or higher rate.

Experts such as former pensions minister Ros Altmann have campaigned for the net pay arrangement to be changed as they argue it penalises lower paid workers.

Altmann has noted net pay severely disadvantages all workers earning between £10,000 and the £11,850 personal tax threshold, forcing them to pay 25 per cent more for their pensions, as they are denied basic rate relief they would have in a relief-at-source scheme.

In the letter Clutterbuck lays out a case for changing net pay so relief on contributions can be equalised across pay bands.

It cites HMRC estimates for 2016-17 that shows 1.33m people were affected by this loophole when the income tax personal allowance was set at £11,000.

Now: Pensions estimates the rise of the personal allowance to £12,500 means around 1.75m savers are now affected by the loophole that equates to £111m lost in tax relief.

Clutterbuck says: “To raise awareness of this issue and urge government to act to end this loophole, we are supporting a parliamentary petition which calls for urgent government action to ensure that all low earners receive tax relief regardless of which type of scheme they are in.

“Without government action, there is a real danger that confidence in pension saving, and auto-enrolment, will be undermined.

“It is vital that government heeds the call to act now to end this loophole which is undermining a successful government policy and costing low earners up to £111m every year in reduced take home pay.”

Recommended
14

Britain must scrap ‘regressive’ pensions tax relief

The current system of pensions tax relief should be scrapped to tackle intergenerational inequality and generate revenue, pensions expert Michael Johnson says. In a speech at Money Marketing’s annual retirement summit, the Centre for Policy Studies research fellow argued the status quo is fundamentally unfair to Millennials aged 18 to 40. He described the system […]

Tax relief data – the story behind the numbers

One of the main headlines from HM Revenue & Customs’ recently-published raft of pension statistics is flexible pension withdrawals hit a new high of just over £8bn in the 2018/19 tax year- up £1.5bn from just the year before. The other story you may have seen is the minor scandal over the change to how […]

A female Caucasian doctor and a young girl of African descent are indoors in a hospital room. The girl has cancer. She is being comforted by her doctor while being hooked up to an IV.
3

Government offers NHS doctors more flexible pensions

The government is looking to make pensions more flexible for senior doctors under new proposals. In recent months, fears over staff attrition in the NHS have increased, as doctors and medical organisations report increased cases of senior staff working fewer hours, opting out of the NHS Pension Scheme, or retiring earlier due to the tax […]

protect

Preparing for the journey ahead

Simon Halifax – Senior Marketing Consultant  Life’s unpredictable as no one really knows what the future will hold. The reality is that there’s likely to be a few surprises or bumps in the road along the way on our journey of life These ‘bumps’ aren’t usually positive, so we try not to think about them and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Administrators anticipate compensation for Greyfriars investors

Investors from collapsed wealth manager Greyfriars Asset Management should be able to get some type of compensation, say administrators Smith & Williamson. Greyfriars went into liquidation in October 2018 when Smith & Williamson were appointed as joint administrators to the troubled provider. A six-month progress report published on Companies House sheds light on how the administration work […]

Aviva denies any plans for UK business split

Aviva has confirmed there are no plans to split its UK business in two parts despite talks last month of a shake-up under new chief executive Maurice Tulloch. The Financial Times reported in May that the life insurance and non-life insurance parts of the UK operation could be split in a bid to re-energise the […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Mark Coulter 17th June 2019 at 1:10 pm

    Of course if Government is pressed hard enough to address this, it could decide to end the anomaly by removing tax relief for non-tax-payers under relief at source schemes.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com