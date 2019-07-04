Money Marketing
FOS calls for levy changes in funding overhaul consultation

The Financial Ombudsman Service has launched a consultation calling for three major changes for its future funding as it looks to streamline and de-scale operational output from September. The FOS says the proposals outlined support its planning for a future where “payment protection insurance doesn’t dominate our caseload” and it can move forward as a […]
Mifid II cost and charges reporting will cost platforms business, research says

Financial advisers believe that wealth managers and platform providers will start to lose business as clients become more aware of costs and charges following the introduction of Mifid II reporting standards. One in three financial advisers expect clients to switch investment solution/provider in the future because of disclosure regulations, according to a new research paper […]

Pru lets ‘small number’ of advisers exceed charge cap

A “small number” of advisers have asked M&G Prudential to breach its adviser fee limit, Money Marketing has learned. Earlier this year, the company introduced a cap on initial adviser charges of a maximum 5 per cent or £20,000, whichever is lowest, and 1 per cent for ongoing fees. While the firm did not disclose […]

Money Marketing

FCA ‘ignores’ conflict of interest between phoenix firms

The FCA was made aware of a conflict of interest between two firms which resulted in the loss of an individual’s entire pension but took no regulatory action, says the Complaints Commissioner. Commissioner Antony Townsend says a complainant received advice from an FCA-regulated adviser between 2009 and 2015. In 2010, while the adviser was employed […]

