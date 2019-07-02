Novia poaches from Aberdeen Standard in exec shuffle

Money Marketing
Business Handshake 480Wrap platform Novia has announced Aberdeen Standard Investments executive Steve Andrews will replace current managing director, Bill Vasilieff.

Andrews, who held the position of head of third party and major distributions at ASI, will take over the top role at Novia Global while Vasilieff moves to the position of chair.

Vasilieff says: “We’re moving from a position of strength to take Novia Global into the next successful phase of development. The business is growing rapidly with the number of adviser firms using us nearly doubling in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 as the international market moves towards the transparent, technology enabled solution that Novia Global provides.

“Steve is absolutely right person to lead the Novia Global Team and build on the successes we have gained.”

Andrews has also held positions with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Asset Management and HSBC.

He says: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional organisation to the next phase.

Aberdeen Standard Investments teams up with Skipton for new fund range

“We are seeing the old opaque, high commission and bundled investment solutions fall away in favour of clear, transparent and online services, and Novia Global is leading the charge.”

Profits for Novia jumped by 72.5 per cent to £5.6m last year off the back of its increase in assets under administration.

The platform also recently launched external web portal AdviserZone and a new Sipp aimed at UK ex-pats.

Alan Hughes: Meeting FCA expectations of principal firms

These companies should ensure their systems and controls address recent issues found by the regulator Last month, the FCA published its findings into a review of how principal firms in the investment management sector understood and complied with their responsibilities in respect of their authorised representatives. The firms covered a diverse range of regulated businesses, […]

MAB eyes bigger market share with £16.5m acquisition

Mortgage Advice Bureau has bought 80 per cent of Scotland-based mortgage broker First Mortgage Direct for £16.5m in cash, valuing the entirety of the business at £20.6m. As part of the deal, MAB has an option agreement with First Mortgage Direct managing director Ian McGrail to acquire the remaining 20 per cent of the business […]

FCA fines Bank of Scotland £45m for failing to report fraud suspicions

The FCA has fined Bank of Scotland £45m for failuring to disclose information about its suspicions that fraud may have occurred at its Reading-based Impaired Assets team. An update published today explains the context of the fine which dates back to the beginning of the financial crisis in 2007. Bank of Scotland identified suspicious conduct […]

Global equities monthly views video

Will Kenney, Senior Fund Manager, presents the latest video update from our global equities team. Will discusses the importance of value and highlights the growth/value conundrum facing investors. With this trend likely to continue, Will explains how the team’s established stock picking process aims to navigate this issue and uncover investment opportunities. Watch the video […]

Should taxpayers be funding pension compensation bills?

The tax rules for compensation payments are inconsistent and, in the context of pensions, fundamentally flawed. Without change, there is a risk they will be exploited by claims management companies, and ordinary taxpayers will be left to pick up the tab. For Isas, a compensation payment for an investment can be made to the account […]
2

FOS calls for levy changes in funding overhaul consultation

The Financial Ombudsman Service has launched a consultation calling for three major changes for its future funding as it looks to streamline and de-scale operational output from September. The FOS says the proposals outlined support its planning for a future where “payment protection insurance doesn’t dominate our caseload” and it can move forward as a […]

