Novia poaches from Aberdeen Standard in exec shuffle

Wrap platform Novia has announced Aberdeen Standard Investments executive Steve Andrews will replace current managing director, Bill Vasilieff.

Andrews, who held the position of head of third party and major distributions at ASI, will take over the top role at Novia Global while Vasilieff moves to the position of chair.

Vasilieff says: “We’re moving from a position of strength to take Novia Global into the next successful phase of development. The business is growing rapidly with the number of adviser firms using us nearly doubling in the first half of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018 as the international market moves towards the transparent, technology enabled solution that Novia Global provides.

“Steve is absolutely right person to lead the Novia Global Team and build on the successes we have gained.”

Andrews has also held positions with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Asset Management and HSBC.

He says: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this exceptional organisation to the next phase.

“We are seeing the old opaque, high commission and bundled investment solutions fall away in favour of clear, transparent and online services, and Novia Global is leading the charge.”

Profits for Novia jumped by 72.5 per cent to £5.6m last year off the back of its increase in assets under administration.

The platform also recently launched external web portal AdviserZone and a new Sipp aimed at UK ex-pats.